Sunny Days Ahead For Florida

Monday features lots of sun with maybe a cloud or two on a gentle breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another near picture perfect day, with plenty of sun and a brisk breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will continue our stretch of sunny and pleasant late May days. Look for a building breeze near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see the return of a few afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, but there will also be plenty of sun around South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun during most of the day, with some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Ana is weakening in the central Atlantic. At midday on Sunday, Ana was about 425 miles northeast of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Ana was moving northeast at 14 miles per hour. Ana is forecast to dissipate by late Monday.