Sunny But Chilly Tuesday In Florida

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will be sunny but without much of a warm-up. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be off to a chilly start, with morning lows in the low to mid-50s again. Then look for another sunny but cool day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday morning will be a bit milder, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will bring good sun and a few clouds. Look for a few showers overnight along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with some east coast showers. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will see good sun and some clouds, along with cool temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.