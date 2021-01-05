Home Weather Sunny But Chilly Tuesday In Florida

Sunny But Chilly Tuesday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low to mid-50s.  The day will be sunny but without much of a warm-up.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be off to a chilly start, with morning lows in the low to mid-50s again.  Then look for another sunny but cool day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday morning will be a bit milder, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  The day will bring good sun and a few clouds.  Look for a few showers overnight along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with some east coast showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the low to mid-50s.  The day will see good sun and some clouds, along with cool temperatures.  Highs on Saturday will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR