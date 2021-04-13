Sunny, Breezy Days Return To Florida

Tuesday features lots of sun and a nice ocean breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another sunny day. Look for a building ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast and a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny with a warm and sometimes gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see the return of some clouds and east coast showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.