Home Weather Sunny, Breezy Days Return To Florida

Sunny, Breezy Days Return To Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features lots of sun and a nice ocean breeze.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another sunny day.  Look for a building ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast and a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny with a warm and sometimes gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see the return of some clouds and east coast showers in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR