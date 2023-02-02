Home Weather Sunny and Warm Now, But Changes on the Way

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunny and Warm Now, But Changes on the Way

Thursday starts with patchy fog.  Then the day features plenty of sun and a few clouds.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s, but some locations will reach the mid 80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be very breezy and on the cloudy side.  The east coast metro area will see passing showers and possibly a storm in spots.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a gusty breeze, sun at times, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

