Sunny and Warm Now, But Changes on the Way

Sunny and Warm Now, But Changes on the Way

Thursday starts with patchy fog. Then the day features plenty of sun and a few clouds. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s, but some locations will reach the mid 80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be very breezy and on the cloudy side. The east coast metro area will see passing showers and possibly a storm in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a gusty breeze, sun at times, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s.