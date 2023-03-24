Home Weather Sunny And Unseasonably Warm

Friday features lots of sun with a few clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds at times.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies around South Florida.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper-80s.

Monday will continue our stretch of sunny and warm late March days.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and a few east coast showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

