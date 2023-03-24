Sunny And Unseasonably Warm

Friday features lots of sun with a few clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds at times. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper-80s.

Monday will continue our stretch of sunny and warm late March days. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and a few east coast showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.