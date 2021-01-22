Sunny And Seasonably Warm For Florida Friday

Friday starts with some patchy fog along the Gulf coast and well inland, as morning lows bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. The day features lots of warm sun and just a few clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be another sunny and pleasant day. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and just the chance of a cloud or two. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.