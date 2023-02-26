Sunny And Hot

Sunday starts with some fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior. Then the day features lots of sun with just a cloud or two at times. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts but mostly in the upper 80s elsewhere.

Monday will bring a foggy start to western portions of South Florida once again. Then we’ll see another sunny day. A gusty breeze will develop in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. Monday ‘s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s, with some east coast metro locations reaching the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature more hot sun to close out the month of February. Look for record-breaking heat in some suburban east coast metro locations. Tuesday ‘s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will continue our stretch of hot and sunny days. Wednesday ‘s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.