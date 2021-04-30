Sunny And Hot In Florida Today

Friday features lots of sun, a few clouds on a warm breeze, and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but some inland locations could reach the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring hot sun, a few clouds, with some mainly east coast showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few readings in the low 90s will be possible well inland.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies around South Florida and some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will see good sun and a few clouds along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and a few clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees again.