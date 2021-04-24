Sunny And Breezy Saturday In Florida

Saturday features breezy conditions around South Florida, with plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and some showers and maybe a storm in the east coast metro area during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny with a nice breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be another sunny day. Look for breezy and sometimes gusty conditions in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun around South Florida and a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.