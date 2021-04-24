Home Weather Sunny And Breezy Saturday In Florida

Sunny And Breezy Saturday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features breezy conditions around South Florida, with plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and some showers and maybe a storm in the east coast metro area during the mid to late afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny with a nice breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be another sunny day.  Look for breezy and sometimes gusty conditions in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun around South Florida and a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

April 24, 2021

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

