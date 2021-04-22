Sunflower Seeds: Nutritional And Health Benefits

Sunflower seeds have a tough outer shell with a striped appearance. As the shell is difficult for humans to digest, they usually eat the hulled seeds. People can also grow sprouts from the sunflower seed kernels, which can increase the seeds’ nutritional benefits.

According to a 2017 review , sunflower seeds have the following nutritional value:

A 1-ounce (oz) portion of hulled sunflower seeds provides the following nutrients:

As well as providing human food sources, farmers use sunflower seeds for livestock food. The germination of the seeds also has essential secondary roles in ecology and the lifecycle of organisms.

The common sunflower (Helianthus annuus L.) is a species of the Asteraceae family. The plant seeds are edible, and manufacturers use them for foods and producing sunflower oil. As such, sunflower oil ranks as the fourth most produced oil in the world.

Including sunflower seeds in the diet can offer health benefits. The following sections discuss these potential benefits in more detail.

Anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial

Research suggests sunflower seeds are:

anti-inflammatory

antifungal

antibacterial

wound healing

The beneficial effects are due to compounds such as phenols, tannins, and saponins.

However, many of the studies involve animals or laboratory research, so scientists need to conduct more studies to draw firm conclusions about the effects on humans.

Cardioprotective and anti-tumor effects

Sunflower seeds are a rich source of carotenoids and tocopherols that act as antioxidants, which help prevent damage from free radicals.

A 2020 review indicated that sunflower seeds and oil might be beneficial for:

People can not synthesize tocopherol or vitamin E in the body and need to obtain it through their diet. Therefore, including sunflower seeds in the diet is a suitable way to increase a person’s vitamin E.

Antidiabetic and cholesterol-lowering effects

Studies indicate that sunflower seeds may be effective against diabetes and high cholesterol.

People with diabetes can produce advanced glycation end products that can cause damage to the body. Sunflower seeds contain compounds that can inhibit these substances.

Cynarin in sunflower seeds can lower triglycerides and cholesterol, an effect that may potentially benefit people with hyperglycemia or hyperlipidemia.

A small pilot study of 50 adults with obesity found that sunflower seed extract reduced blood cholesterol and benefited body weight and fat mass.

However, as participants took a concentrated extract, this may not yield the same effects as consuming sunflower seeds. Additionally, researchers instructed participants to consume 500 fewer calories than their usual diet, which would also result in weight loss.

Healthy skin and bones

Sunflower seeds contain omega-6 fatty acids, which people require for healthy skin.

Research indicates that essential fatty acid deficiency significantly affects skin function and appearance. With this in mind, including sources of essential fatty acids in the diet may help prevent skin conditions, such as dermatitis, and reduce the effects of aging on the skin.

Sunflower seeds also contain zinc, an essential mineral for skin health, and minerals, including magnesium, calcium, and phosphorous for healthy bones.