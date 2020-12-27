Home Weather Sunday Will Be Sunny And Slightly Warmer

Sunday Will Be Sunny And Slightly Warmer

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday morning will be quite chilly again, with lows ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s.  Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at South Florida’s beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will begin with morning lows mostly in the 50s.  Then we’ll see plenty of sun with a few clouds and maybe a stray east coast shower on an ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy with mostly sunny skies.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will see periods of showers alternating with good sun.  Look for showers on New Year’s Eve as a front moves in.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR