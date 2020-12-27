Sunday Will Be Sunny And Slightly Warmer

Sunday morning will be quite chilly again, with lows ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s. Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds at times. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Monday will begin with morning lows mostly in the 50s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun with a few clouds and maybe a stray east coast shower on an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will see periods of showers alternating with good sun. Look for showers on New Year’s Eve as a front moves in. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.