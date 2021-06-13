Home Weather Sunday Storms For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features hot sun in the morning with periods of storms developing in the afternoon.  Heavy rain is possible with these storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start with a mix of sun and clouds.  Widespread showers and storms will move in during the afternoon into the evening.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a morning mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area.  Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and widespread showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, a low has formed in the southwestern Bay of Campeche.  The National Hurricane Center says this low could become a tropical depression late in the workweek.  Whether it develops or not, it will bring heavy rain to portions of Mexico and Central America.

 

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

