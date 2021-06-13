Sunday Storms For Florida

Sunday features hot sun in the morning with periods of storms developing in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible with these storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will start with a mix of sun and clouds. Widespread showers and storms will move in during the afternoon into the evening. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a morning mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and widespread showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, a low has formed in the southwestern Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center says this low could become a tropical depression late in the workweek. Whether it develops or not, it will bring heavy rain to portions of Mexico and Central America.