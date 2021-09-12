Sunday Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Sunday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Then look for widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the sticky low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning, along with passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and plenty of showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will start with good sun and a few showers, but look for periods of showers and storms to develop, especially during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

Larry is a post-tropical cyclone as it races away from Newfoundland and into the cold waters of the northern Atlantic. At midday on Saturday, Larry had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and was moving north-northeast at 48 miles per hour.

The wave entering the Bay of Campeche has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so as it moves generally northward in the direction of northern Mexico and Texas.

Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of developing in the next few days and will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Cape Verde Islands. And another wave is expected to emerge from the African coast early next week. That feature will have a low chance of development in the next five days.