Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 9.7.22

Good Wednesday morning.

___

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is announcing General Election endorsements in over 100 state legislative races.

The endorsements come two weeks after the Chamber celebrated a successful Primary Election, with 37 out of 40 endorsed candidates winning a contested nominating contest.

Many of the General Election approvals are carried forward from the Primary Election or otherwise previously declared. There are some additions, however, with 10 new endorsements heading to state House candidates.

The list: Kim Daniels for HD 14, Kiyan Michael for HD 16, Doug Bankson for HD 39, Carolina Amesty for HD 45, Kim Berfield for HD 58, Berny Jacques for HD 59, Karen Gonzalez Pittman for HD 65, Andy Thomson for HD 91 and Jordan Leonard for HD 106.

The Chamber also endorsed Rep. Webster Barnaby, who narrowly defeated Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff in the HD 29 Republican Primary, the only member-on-member contest last month.

“Florida continues its growth at a rapid pace — with nearly 1,000 net new residents relocating to Florida every single day. While Florida continues its growth, we need strong leadership with bold and fresh ideas to continue championing economic freedom and a vibrant quality of life,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“The Florida Chamber has put forth a strategic plan to make Florida a top 10 global economy by 2030, and we trust that these candidates will keep us on a pathway to get there. This year, we’re proud to stand alongside these candidates for the Florida House and Senate, putting our experience behind getting them elected.”

The Chamber is endorsing 85 candidates running for state House and 27 who are running state for Senate. The list includes 53 incumbent Representatives and 17 incumbent Senators.

___

Jessica Love has been promoted to senior government affairs adviser at GrayRobinson, the firm announced Wednesday.

Love has worked at the lobbying firm for over a decade, having previously been at a boutique firm representing construction and telecommunication industry interests at the state and local levels.

At GrayRobinson, Love represents a wide variety of clients, from professional associations to multinational corporations. She is also familiar with the state appropriations process and has worked to secure millions of dollars for state colleges and local government projects, and to help clients seeking allocations from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program.

“We are incredibly proud of all Jessica has accomplished as a lobbyist, especially her work on appropriations for our clients,” said Dean Cannon, president and CEO of GrayRobinson. “Her promotion to senior government affairs adviser is a testament to her continued excellence and professionalism as a government relations advocate.”

Love added: “Having been a part of the GrayRobinson family for the past 16 years, I couldn’t be more honored and grateful to receive this promotion. I’m excited to have the opportunity to partner with our talented senior team, whose valuable mentorship and guidance helped contribute to this achievement. I look forward to continuing to service our great clients and expand our brand as one of the largest legal-lobbying firms in the state.”

___

The Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (ABC-FEC) is bringing on Jaylin Martir as its government and political affairs director.

Martir comes to ABC-FEC from the office of Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, where he worked as a legislative aide. He previously worked as the political affairs liaison for the Office of the Majority Leader of the Florida House and managed several political campaigns, including Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s.

He graduated from Florida International University, earning his undergraduate degree and master’s degree in global affairs.

In his new role, Martir will coordinate the ABC-FEC’s government and political affairs efforts at the federal and local levels. He will also manage the organization’s educational outreach efforts.

“One of the cornerstones of ABC-FEC is its advocacy work on behalf of South Florida’s construction industry,” said Peter Dyga, president and CEO of ABC-FEC. “We are excited to have Jaylin join our team and work to make sure the construction industry’s voice is heard on a political level.”

___

Welcome to the world — Melody Arnold of RSA Consulting and her husband, William, welcomed their new baby boy, Elliott Jordan Arnold, on Sept. 3. Here is a pic of them with their daughter, Frannie, and the new baby:

___

A couple of other thoughts:

— Will an election denier be on your ballot in November? FiveThirtyEight reached out to 529 GOP nominees for House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General and found that, well, it’s pretty much a coin flip.

— The latest episode of “Deeper Dive with Dara Kam” features a conversation with suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren on a topic he’s become intimately familiar with — “the dangers of using political clout to oust opponents.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JayRosen_NYU: In the spirit of, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth …” Everyone is non-partisan until one of the two political parties turns anti-democratic. Then you have to decide what to do, and all your soggy middle-isms won’t help you.

—@BurgessEv: Sen. Rick Scott said he was not referring to Sen. (Mitch) McConnell as “treasonous” in his op-ed last week about people trash-talking GOP candidates

—@ALevine014: There is nothing more powerful than when real people give their testimonial. @RonDeSantisFL has only just begun. @CharlieCrist can attack him all day long, but he can’t overcome the real experiences of real people.

—@AnaCeballos_: DeSantis’ plan to bus unauthorized immigrants out of Florida was fully funded by GOP-led Legislature ($12 million), but the Governor said its implementation is on standby. His affiliated PAC, however, is paying for YouTube ads and asking supporters where to send them:

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.7.22 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..