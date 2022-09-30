Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.30.22

Good Friday morning.

Hurricane Ian tore through Florida yesterday, doing untold amounts of damage and uprooting thousands of our friends and neighbors. There are many ways those of us who were spared from the worst of it can help.

Below are some of the many reputable organizations and charities that can put your dollars and your time to good use:

—American Red Cross: Those looking to donate can do so online, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by texting “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. AT&T customers can make a $10 donation via their phone bill by texting “IAN” to 90999. The American Red Cross is also seeking blood donations. Potential donors can find more information online or by phone.

—CARE: The organization is distributing cash assistance to families so they can secure food, water and shelter. Donations are accepted online.

—Feeding America: The organization is accepting donations online. Funds raised will be used to deliver food and other necessities to Floridians affected by the hurricane.

—The Florida Disaster Fund: The state program funds response and recovery efforts after hurricanes and distributes money across different service organizations in Florida. Donations can be made online or by texting DISASTER to 20222.

—GlobalGiving: The organization connects other nonprofits to donors and companies, including communities throughout Florida and Cuba. Its Hurricane Ian Relief Fund aims to supply food, water and shelter to those affected by the storm. More information is available online.

—Metropolitan Ministries: The organization is working with chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen to distribute 25,000 meals daily using the Metropolitan Ministries kitchen. Metropolitan Ministries has food, water and power for those who need it. Those looking to donate or volunteer can find more information online or by dropping by the main location at 2002 N Florida Ave. in Tampa.

—Save The Children: Donations to the child-focused nonprofit can be made online. Funds raised will be used to provide water, hygiene kits, diapers and other lifesaving supplies to children affected by the storm.

—Volunteer Florida: You can register as a volunteer on the state-run organization’s website. Volunteer Florida is particularly in need of disaster mental health services volunteers. Alternatively, it is accepting donations starting at $25.

___

Ian left millions of Floridians with no power, no water, no food and possibly no homes or neighborhoods to return to.

According to the Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA), scores of Floridians will also be struggling with the emotional effects of having to deal with such an overwhelming and catastrophic incident.

“While many Floridians will soon be focused on cleaning up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — clearing fallen trees, repairing power lines and rebuilding homes — some residents will be silently trying to deal with the mental health issues that tend to follow natural disasters,” said FBHA President and CEO Melanie Brown-Woofter.

“It has been documented that hurricanes can open the floodgates for anxiety, stress, fear, PTSD triggers and other mental health issues. We know that local mental health providers are still working with families in the Panhandle who were impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018.”

FBHA pointed to a November 2020 study conducted by the University of Delaware that examined the impact of natural disasters on suicide rates during a 12-year span. It found that overall suicide rates increased by 23% when compared to rates before a natural disaster.

Additionally, a 2012 study in the American Journal of Orthopsychiatry found that nearly half of those who survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005 suffered from some form of mental distress.

“I encourage all residents, especially those people who struggle with PTSD and anxiety, to take advantage of the resources and helplines provided by the Florida Behavioral Health Association to help them process the trauma and recover,” Brown-Woofter added. “It may take weeks, months or even years to grasp the severity of what has happened. Now is the time to seek help.”

___

“Nursing home group establishes relief fund for long-term care staff” via Florida Politics — Thousands of nursing home and assisted living facility staff who care for the poor elderly and disabled have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Through its 501c3 tax exempt organization, the Florida Health Care Education and Development Foundation, the FCHA established a “Hurricane Relief Fund” to help assist its nursing home members’ staffs who have been adversely impacted by the devastating storm. All proceeds will be directed to the long-term care workers.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

This morning, I spoke with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss the steps we’re taking to support Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. I’ve also directed FEMA Administrator Criswell to travel to Florida tomorrow to check in on response and survey where additional support is needed. pic.twitter.com/W6MDDDepe2 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 29, 2022

—@RSchooley: (Joe) Biden says this might be the deadliest storm to hit Florida and the first question to him is if he can get along with Ron DeSantis.

—@BobBuckhorn: I spent 8 years working with Sen. (Rick) Scott as Governor and he could not have been more helpful in situations like this. First to call and the last to leave and it never mattered who was a D or an R.

—@DylanFedericoWX: Fort Myers is devastated. Tough hurricane-proof infrastructure that’s in shambles. There’s no electricity or water. It’s unlivable. Wind damage is far worse than I saw after Irma, Ida, Harvey, or Katrina.

—@DenisPhillipsWx: I just can’t describe how I’m feeling seeing the images coming out of Fort Myers and other parts of Florida. I feel kind of guilty wondering why much of the Bay Area was so blessed and other areas were devastated. I hope our coverage kept you informed and eased your stress a bit.

—@ItsBethBooker: This is my family’s home of 24 years. We’ve survived Charley and Irma. We will survive Ian. My mom refused to evacuate with me because she has impact windows and hurricane shutters and felt safer than being at my house in North Naples without shutters. Please pray for her.

Tweet, tweet:

The marina in Fort Myers looks like a war zone. Boats piled on top of boats piled on top of boats. #Ian brought storm surge flooding up the Caloosahatchee River, destroying everything in its path. @weatherchannel is live. pic.twitter.com/0ALBdgcQDN — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) September 29, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Before and after of the Fort Myers Beach Pier pic.twitter.com/rT6zWXjQR4 — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) September 29, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

—@EricLDaugh: Very fortunate my area of South Fort Myers has power. FPL is working very hard — only lost it for 24 hours, this may go down as the quickest and strongest response to a hurricane in at least recent history

—@Eric_Jotkoff: Someone on @msnbc is saying you don’t want to go into the floodwaters in Florida because of alligators. But that is the least concerning thing in that water, which is full of gasoline, chemicals, raw sewage, and could be electrified by downed power lines.

—@CHeathWFTV: If you are thinking about wading into standing water, remember this: ants float.

—@LennyCurry: BIG thank you to all the media outlets who have been covering this storm. We know how difficult and important your jobs are, especially in times like this. I have said safety is my #1 priority time & time again and you all play a vital role in keeping our community safe.

Tweet, tweet:

UPDATE: The kitty stranded in the floodwaters outside WINK news was saved by a wonderful producer who is adopting her🥺❤️Posting for my friends at the station who still can’t get internet. They are working so hard to get back on air for you, SWFL. @TaylorPetras @NicoleGabeTV pic.twitter.com/ri3k3VBFAx — Sydney Persing (@sydneypersing) September 29, 2022

—@TomBrady: Happy we’re able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same. I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit http://volunteerflorida.org/donatefdf

— DAYS UNTIL —

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

