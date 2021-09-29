Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.29.21

By Peter Schorsch

Civil rights activist Desmond Meade — the face and driving force behind efforts to force Florida to restore voting rights to felons — has been named a 2021 MacArthur Fellow.

The honor from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation of Chicago is awarded to “extraordinarily talented and creative individuals” throughout the country who show “promise for important future advances based on a track record of significant accomplishments,” and who show the “potential for the fellowship to facilitate subsequent creative work.”

Each fellowship comes with a no-strings-attached $625,000 “genius grant.”

Meade, of Orlando, led a grassroots effort for many years that culminated in 2018 with the statewide passage of Amendment 4 to the Florida Constitution, restoring voting rights for as many as 1.4 million Florida felons such as himself, though his rights are still withheld.

Meade said the fellowships demonstrate the potential in anyone who might have been struggling at some time.

“I think this is an amazing opportunity for two types of folks, for folks to see people who may be going through things in life — whether it’s homelessness or addictions or incarceration — how, even though they may not see a light at the end of the tunnel, they know that they cannot only overcome these obstacles, but they can have an impact on their community,” Meade said.

He said he will use some of the prize money to pay off his law school loans but will be looking for ways to use it for his work helping other returning citizens.

Last year Meade won the Puffin Foundation’s Puffin Prize for Creative Citizenship, which comes with a $100,000 grant. He put most of that up as matching grants for the coalition’s “fines and fees” fund to pay court-ordered costs necessary for Florida’s felons to win back their voting rights. With that contribution, he said the coalition raised more than $200,000.

