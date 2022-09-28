Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.28.22

Good Wednesday morning.

As Hurricane Ian approaches, two state universities have decided to shift their game day plans.

The Gators, fresh off their second L against a conference opponent, decided to postpone their gimme game against Eastern Washington from noon Saturday to noon Sunday. The last time a hurricane messed up the schedule in the Swamp was in 2017 when Hurricane Irma forced UF to nix the Northern Colorado game.

UCF’s home game against Southern Methodist University is also being postponed from 3:30 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday. The broadcast details are up in the air, but UCF said in a tweet that it will air on a “TBD” ESPN network.

The USF Bulls’ game against the East Carolina Pirates will hang on to the 3:30 p.m. time slot Saturday, but fans will need to head a couple of hundred miles southeast to FAU — the Owls are heading to Denton to play North Texas.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles are sticking to their schedule as of now. FSU is playing at home against Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Those plans are tentative, with FSU actively monitoring the situation.

The only impact on the NFL schedule is the Buccaneers-Chiefs game, which is moving from Tampa to Miami — the Dolphins will be in Cincinnati playing the Bengals on Thursday. The Jaguars are also playing an away game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which will proceed as scheduled.

If you read one thing — “As others evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, Al drives for Uber” via Hannah Critchfield of the Tampa Bay Times — As Ian barrels toward Florida, surge rates — which give drivers bonus cash for offering rides during times of high demand — are “way high,” according to Al Moreno. They’ve been that way ever since residents were encouraged to flee. While others evacuate, he stays, ferrying residents to their destinations as the infrastructure of their everyday lives breaks down. There’s a special kind of camaraderie in the air today, as he and passengers swap past hurricane horror stories or tell each other to “stay safe.” As Hurricane Ian projections rolled in throughout the day, Moreno said he had decided to leave after all. He’ll wrap up his drives around 7 p.m. and head to New Port Richey to join his mother.

Facebook status of the day:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Hurricane Ian’s eye wall is packed with lightning right now. Spectacular imagery of a powerful, intensifying storm. pic.twitter.com/y09ePKIDCt — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 27, 2022

—@PhilipKlotzbach: #Ian‘s central pressure has dropped to 947 mb — the lowest pressure for a September #hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Irma (2017).

—@DenisPhillipsWx: Hurricane Warnings have been extended into the Orlando area. This track really is looking like Charley 2.0.

—@TropicalTidbits: As bad as #Ian will be for southwestern #Florida, an important trend today is an increasing threat to northeastern Florida. Ian may now emerge over water east of Florida. Its interaction with a northeasterly belt of cool air could cause high winds and coastal flooding Wed-Thurs:

—@Debbie_Mayfield: Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for your proactive approach in protecting our citizens and visitors in Florida

—@DanPfeiffer: There’s a chance that the takes about how the DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt was a political masterstroke will age as well as the “FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago just handed the White House to (Donald) Trump” takes

—@KevinCate: Hurricane Coverage: Ron DeSantis mentioned at least 718 times on TV in the last 24 hours — worth $6.7 million in earned media. $1.2 million of that is in Florida.

—@CharlieCrist: Karla (Hernández) and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the people of Cuba and those with family there as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

—@RepValDemings: REMEMBER — if you are not absolutely positive of the depth of water on the road, assume it’s deep enough to stall your car. And remember: even a small amount of running water can knock over a grown man. Be safe.

Tweet, tweet:

Thank you @POTUS for your call today assuring us that the administration is monitoring #HurricaneIan around the clock and stressing the importance of the infrastructure improvements to our critical systems. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/cyoW8Xse6k — Ken Welch (@MayorKenWelch) September 27, 2022

—@KathrnynVarn: Sitting in a St. Pete hotel lobby waiting on a rental car. The TV is on the DeSantis presser and showed a video of Ian hurling our way, and wow, it is staggering how big this storm is. A man next to me goes from muttering “yeah yeah we’ll get rain” to “shit shit shit shit shit.”

Tweet, tweet:

It’s quiet in #ShoreAcres tonight. Seems like most people listed to the evacuation orders. We caught up with some folks finishing up storm preps ahead of #HurricaneIan @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/ULRGcpF2Us — Catherine Hawley FOX 13 (@CHawleyFOX13) September 27, 2022

—@PGuzzoTimes: Got a call from someone vacationing in Fort Myers asking how far it is to Tampa because he wants to evacuate to here. Hurricanes are bizarre.

—@Katikokal: The six horsemen of an impending hurricane, in order of severity: — Publix begins selling hurricane cakes — Midwestern family starts checking in — Disney closes — Editor asks you to check out plywood supply at Home Depot — Jim Cantore arrives — Waffle House closes

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@StepehnKing: They can knock an asteroid off course, but not Hurricane Ian. Boo.

—@Ellen_E_Clarke: My stress level is: Tempted to reply to all the PR emails about Anna Maria Island being the No. 6 hidden gem in the U.S. with HAHAHAHAHAHA F OFF.

—@Scott_Maxwell: You gotta love casinos. In light of the approaching monster storm, Hard Rock Tampa announced changes. Not a closure — but reducing “regularly scheduled promotions” in the poker room, so that the high-hand jackpots drop to $150 every 30 minutes “until further notice.”

Tweet, tweet:

Jack Kerouac’s old haunt is very much open. It’s a hurricane party inside. Jukebox is on as is storm coverage on TVs. I asked the bartender if they plan on closing. “As far as I know, it’s regular hours.” pic.twitter.com/UJGdmFRc4O — Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) September 27, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

