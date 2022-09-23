Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.23.22

Good Friday morning.

A new edition of INFLUENCE Magazine is dropping, but it won’t just be the 2022 INFLUENCE 100. This year, I’m adding 50 spots to the list.

Simply put, there were just too many people who deserved a spot on the list for me to stop at 100. Even at 150, some hard choices had to be made over who made the cut. We could have easily expanded further — if you’ve kept track of the INFLUENCE 100 over the years, you likely know its origin as “The Fortune 500 of Florida politics.”

That may be a difficult mark to hit, but at the rate of Florida’s growth, I can at least understand how, over the years, Billboard’s simple Top 10 list grew into the monstrous Top 200.

And stopping at 150 was a risk I was willing to take — “the action is the juice,” if you will.

As always, I’m responsible for those facepalming, out-of-left-field choices, as well as glaring sins of omission. I’m the one who initially decided not to rank the list. I’m the one who moved so-and-so from the “150” section to the honorable mentions.

But if you’re upset about not making the cut, wait a few months before you start “talking to an empty telephone” or tell me, metaphorically, to leave the car keys and the kitchen on my way out the door.

The January edition of INFLUENCE will include the 2023 Rising Stars in Florida Politics and our first-ever Most Powerful People in Health Care Lobbying. Knowing those were in the pipeline made some decisions easier, and it should soothe those of you who are flipping through the pages looking for a mention.

At the very least, it should help you slow down enough to enjoy the excellent photography and bios penned by honorees’ peers, competitors and admirers.

There are no elected officials or agency heads in the INFLUENCE 150. That’s for two reasons. Obviously, the Governor is the most influential person in the state, love it or hate it. Further, most power among officeholders derives from the position itself — typically speaking, their influence wanes once they’ve left office.

Instead, the INFLUENCE 150 includes the fewer scene-masters of the universe: The Players, The Thought Leaders, The Lobbyists, The Titans, The Counselors, The Media, The Industry Leaders, The Advocates, The Wonks and The Legends.

And on a side note: bonus points for next time if you quickly noticed that I just watched “Heat” and read the sequel.

Here is the 2022 INFLUENCE 150.

To view, click on the image below:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@BruceBartlett: I think a key reason why (Donald) Trump’s criminal behavior pre-White House was largely ignored by the media is that it was old news. Every reporter who covered Trump knew he was a crook and just figured that the public knew as well and simply didn’t care.

—@AdamBlickstein: I’ve never run for President but “kidnapping people for politics” probably isn’t the best platform to campaign on

—@TheRickWilson: So, the people of Florida just spent $1 million of their tax dollars so Ron DeSantis could “punk the media.” Is that an in-kind contribution to his 2024 Presidential campaign?

Tweet, tweet:

Jared Kushner criticizes Desantis’s flight of migrants to MV: “We have to remember that these are human beings, they’re people, so seeing them being used as political pawns is very troubling to me.” pic.twitter.com/zVCWxMUeES — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2022

—@KevinCate: Not trying to stress anyone out but General Election mail ballots drop next week in Florida.

—@KKFla737: Every single day here in Florida I realize climate change is not only real, but accelerating. 2022 is so different than 2007 or 1992. I fear if I am alive in 25 years, I will not recognize this place.

—@JimRosicaFL: PEOPLE OF FLORIDA NEWS MEDIA: Please stop referring to state Rep. @CarlosGSmith as “Guillermo Smith” on second reference.

—@JuddLegum: Funny how interest rates are going up and banks are dramatically increasing rates for mortgages and other consumer loans, but banks continue to pay virtually no interest on money in savings or checking accounts

— DAYS UNTIL —

Joe Biden to speak at a DNC rally in Orlando — 4; vote-by-mail mailing deadline for General Election — 9; 22-23 NHL season begins — 14; WPEC televised debate in Florida Governor's race — 19; deadline to register for General Election — 21; 'Before You Vote' TV debates (Senate) — 25; Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 31; City & State Florida Digital Summit — 34; Early voting begins for General Election — 36; 2022 General Election — 46; FITCon 2022 begins — 55; The World Cup kicks off in Qatar — 59; The U.S. World Cup Soccer Team begins play — 59; Florida TaxWatch's Annual Meeting begins — 68; final Broadway performance of 'The Music Man' with Hugh Jackman — 100; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 131; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 165; 2023 Session Sine Die — 224.

