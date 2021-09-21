Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.21.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Tuesday morning.

A top-of-Sunburn shoutout to Chris Dudley of The Southern Group. Everyone’s pal turns 5-0 today. Chris, I’ll never forget that conversation we had all those years ago at Cassis; it sort of launched it all. Your brother, Charlie, also wishes you a happy birthday: “What an honor and privilege to be Chris’ brother. He has never met a stranger; his love and devotion to his bride and boys is unmatched, and I love and admire him more as time marches on. Happy 50th to my little brother.”

It’s ‘Clean Energy Week’ in Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation Monday declaring Sept. 20-24 as “Clean Energy Week.” The official document says the state is “committed to the preservation of the natural environment” and highlights the environmental investments included in the 2021-22 budget. Further, the proclamation says this week “is an opportunity to encourage all individuals and organizations to implement eco-friendly and clean energy practices that reduce air pollution and mitigate other harmful impacts to our environment.”

Assignment editors — Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis will host the ringing of the bell ceremony to honor fallen firefighters, 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, Capitol Courtyard. Eighteen fallen firefighters will be honored during the ceremony, inscribing their names on the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial. For more information, contact Devin Galetta at [email protected] or (850) 545-3043.

Former House Speaker José Oliva sure knows how to pick ‘em.

Despite Oliva dumping more than half a million dollars into the race, future House Speaker Danny Perez shellacked his preferred candidate in last year’s Republican Primary for House District 116.

Apparently, he wants his name tied to a second embarrassing defeat. Or, best-case scenario, a shameful win.

Campaign finance records show Oliva, who served as House Speaker for the 2019 and 2020 Sessions, put $2,000 into Rep. Anthony Sabatini’s quixotic congressional campaign.

Sabatini is an unabashed troll who has worn-out the patience of members of most lawmakers, even most members of his own Party — he was recently quarantined to the Capitol basement, so his colleagues don’t have to see his mug as they walk to their offices.

He’s also a candidate for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

Barring a redistricting miracle, the Howey-in-the-Hills Republican faces almost certain defeat in 2022. Even with a miracle, he would face fierce opposition from the Republican establishment — his recent comments deriding top Party leaders as “RINOs” make that a certainty.

Oh well, at least campaign contribution limits will save Oliva from wasting another half mil on a dumpster fire.

>>>Anthony Sabatini bill would kneecap Capitol Police investigation — Rep. Sabatini filed a bill (HB 133) Monday to prohibit people or state and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with the U.S. Capitol Police office in Florida. Sabatini’s bill specifically blocks law enforcement from using any resources or personnel to assist the field office and sharing agency databases. The only exception afforded is if they receive a court order. The bill comes after the Capitol Police opened a field office in Tampa to investigate threats against members of Congress in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Dean Mead’s lobbying team has a new leader: Jennifer Ungru.

The firm announced the longtime lobbyist would succeed Peter Dunbar in a Monday news release, noting that she is the first woman to lead the full-service law firm’s government relations practice.

“Using her political acumen and an analytical approach, Jennifer helps clients define their objectives, build a cohesive strategy, and overcome challenges that stand between them and their goals. Her deep understanding of ‘the how and the why’ of policy and the political process delivers results for clients,” Dunbar said. “That dedication and expertise makes her the ideal leader for the practice moving forward.”

Alongside Ungru’s elevation, Dean Mead announced the addition of Emily Duda Buckley and Timothy Riley to its government affairs practice.

Buckley will serve as the firm’s government affairs manager. She comes to Dean Mead from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, where she has worked as director of legislative affairs since 2019.

Riley is also joining the firm’s Tallahassee office, bringing to the firm his broad-based environmental law practice, which includes permitting and compliance counseling, civil and administrative litigation, regulatory due diligence, enforcement defense and legislative representation.

“Dean Mead’s Government Relations and Lobbying practice has a diverse array of clients with a variety of complex issues that require continuous counsel and strategy for legislative, executive and even federal lobbying initiatives,” Ungru said. “We need an equally diverse and experienced team to deliver results for our clients, the addition of Emily and Timothy strengthens our practice and will allow us to continue meeting even our most ambitious objectives for our clients.”

—@Kylamb8: Comparisons to 1918 really are quite silly. The average age of mortality for 1918 flu epidemic was ~28 per CDC. It’s ranged from 75-80 for COVID-19. Deaths of kids ages 0-14 increased 43% from 1917 to 1918. In 2020, mortality of 0-14 decreased 4% provisionally from 2019 totals

—@TheMaxBurns: Well, the exact situation Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh told the Senate wouldn’t happen is happening.

—@RepWebster: I share the outrage expressed by many Floridians at the (Joe) Biden Administration’s abrupt change to the allocation of Monoclonal Antibody treatments. I am reaching out to the Biden Administration to express my opposition and demand answers.

—@MDixon55: A lot of in the weeds terminology that’s important to the process being discussed right now, but the bottom line is central Florida is likely to be the main focus of redistricting Population has boomed in that region of the state

