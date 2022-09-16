Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.16.22

Good Friday morning.

Inflation is a major concern for Floridians, and it’s been affecting their summer travel plans. But there’s a silver lining.

A new statewide survey from the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative (FAU BEPI) shows that 85% of respondents are concerned or very concerned about the current rate of inflation and that 56% said the higher costs because of inflation have hurt their family budgets.

Of respondents who traveled this summer, 63% said they did so within the state.

“The results of this survey closely resemble those from our poll in May,” said Monica Escaleras, director of FAU BEPI in the College of Business. “We see that due to inflation, Floridians who traveled for vacation this summer adjusted their plans. The good news is that those who traveled stayed close to home, which certainly helped Florida’s economy.”

Nearly 48% of respondents said they shortened a previously planned trip because of higher costs. About 62% said higher gas prices made them rethink summer vacations.

Less than a quarter of those surveyed said their vacation travel plans were not altered by recent inflation.

While inflation may be altering travel plans, a bummer for those affected, experts suggest those within the hospitality and tourism sector have some long-term hope.

Florida Atlantic University Hospitality and Tourism Management Program Director Peter Ricci said the high rates charged immediately after COVID-19 lockdowns are not sustainable and recommends businesses restore consumer confidence by offering exceptional value over the next year.

“Pricing right to entice travelers with inflation in mind may help your business stand out from the competition,” Ricci said. “While discounting is not the answer to business profitability, value-building, whenever possible, will gain long-term fans for your hotel, restaurant or airline.”

The FAU BEPI poll was conducted among 431 respondents with a margin of error of 4.72 percentage points.

Management consulting firm Indelible is adding to its public affairs leadership team with the hire of Mario Bailey as vice president of Public Affairs.

In his new role, Bailey will lead the firm’s state government affairs and brand management strategy including media and public relations.

Bailey, a ten-year government relations veteran, brings a deep understanding of the governmental relations and legislative processes at the federal, state and local levels for various entities including public school districts, universities and nonprofits.

Before joining Indelible, he served in two senior-level government advisory and consultant roles for Converge Public Strategies and Becker & Poliakoff.

His career also includes serving as the former Chief of Staff for state Rep. Dwight Bullard and on the campaign for former U.S. Rep. Joe Garcia. He currently serves on the executive board of the South Florida Regional Planning Council (SFRPC), and previously served as the immediate past chair. He was appointed to the SFRPC board by former Gov. Rick Scott.

“Indelible is not a typical management consulting firm,” Bailey said. “The work we do has a visible and lasting impact on the lives of families across the nation, and I’m honored to lend my time and talents to expand the footprint and shape the brand of such a conscientious company.”

Founded in 2018, Indelible has become an industry leader in providing management consulting services to state and local government agencies as well as businesses that administer public programs and services.

— U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio may be the favorite in his re-election battle, but U.S. Rep. Val Demings stands to benefit now that a MAGA-fied candidate has secured the GOP nomination in the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race, likely taking the state out of play this cycle.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Alex_Roarty: Per pooler @stevennelson10, (Joe) Biden talked about (Ron) DeSantis/(Greg) Abbott transportation of migrants: “Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they’re doing is simply wrong, it’s un-American, it’s reckless …”

Tweet, tweet:

A look at history. All 9 Latino players in the starting line up posing for a pic after the game. The first time in Major League Baseball history all 9 hitters in starting line up were Latinos. And on Roberto Clemente day at that. So cool. So inspiring. pic.twitter.com/Zy9GD9wwjv — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) September 15, 2022

—@TheRickWilson: I notice Marco is pretty quiet of DeSantis shipping Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

—@BradMossEsq: In sixteen years, I have NEVER had a judge just blithely dismiss classification markings on a government document and say it’s something that is up for debate.

—@KirbyWTweets: walking into my local comptroller’s office and yelling all right buddy that’s it, you’re out of comptrol

Tweet, tweet:

