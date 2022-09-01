Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.1.22

Good Thursday morning.

Let’s start with some good news about great people — Recently married political power duo Keaton and Tom Griffin are joining forces in another way, forming the Griffin Group, a full-service government relations firm.

Tom amicably departs Smith, Bryan, and Myers after six years with the firm. A seasoned political campaign manager and fundraiser, Tom also boasts top-level experience in the Florida Legislature, where he worked for Sen. Rob Bradley of Fleming Island.

Keaton Alexander Griffin has run the government relations firm Silver Palm Consulting for the last five years. Her earlier work ranged from serving as a legislative aide to Senate President Wilton Simpson to finance coordinator for JEB! 2016, as well as fundraising in Washington, D.C. A fifth-generation Floridian and native of Polk County, Keaton is the daughter of former Senate Appropriations Chair JD Alexander and the great-granddaughter of Ben Hill Griffin, Sr.

Keaton and Tom will oversee their government relations venture while dividing their time between Lakeland and Tallahassee.

The Griffin Group will specialize in education, agriculture, land use, local government, IT, criminal justice and health care.

“Florida takes tech spotlight at Chamber’s Technology & Innovation Solution Summit” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — California, Texas, North Carolina. What do they have for technological innovation that Florida doesn’t have or can’t obtain? The belief is not much, that what it takes for Florida to lead on technology is commitment and collaboration among leaders in the field. “We want to be globally competitive — we want high-wage, high-skill jobs, and we want vibrant and resilient communities,” said Mark Wilson, President of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Foundation. “At the end of the day, that’s what we wish every County Commission, every city, every group in Florida would be thinking about in every decision that they make.”

“Tampa-based Strategos Group partner to host TEDxSouth Howard Avenue” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Adam Giery, managing partner of Tampa-based consulting firm Strategos Group, is set to host Tampa’s TEDxSouth Howard Avenue event. The event, set for Feb. 24 at Hyde House Public Studio, will highlight local stories with global impact. Those interested in speaking, attending, or volunteering for the event can register here. The speaker’s submission deadline is Oct. 15. “I feel a desire to inspire the place I call home — Tampa. Reflecting on my life during COVID, I have two noticeable emotions — a deeper appreciation for human interaction and a desire to engage in meaningful dialogue. This led me to TEDx,” Giery said in a statement.

If you are a fan of the movie “Heat” and/or are reading the book, “Heat 2,” work in the political process, and would like to be part of a roundtable (next week in Tally) about the movie and the book, please email peter@FloridaPolitics.com.

—@MattDPearce: Our democracy is teetering on the brink, but the paper of record in our capitol city, which is owned by one of the richest human beings to ever exist, is talking about cutting newsroom jobs because it’s not hitting its marks. Give me a break.

—@JeffSharlet: (Donald) Trump has moved off suggesting things were planted and now says documents were “in cartons” at his house/club … which he says even though his lawyer signed a document asserting all material was in the storage area and went back, per DOJ

—@Charlie_Savage: Trump is so mad about the optics — people may not understand it was the FBI that spread out the files from Box 2A to take a standard evidence photo — that he’s ignoring the legal implications of coming very close to acknowledging that he knew he had them in his office.

This is what the #TruthSocial office looked like in Sarasota, Fl. on Wed. afternoon. There was no one inside the social media company’s headquarters, no receptionist, no business sign, no sign of CEO Devin Nunes, nothing with Trump’s name anywhere in the building. @HeraldTribune pic.twitter.com/VnZ0bAuPFw — Chris Anderson (@ChrisA0213) August 31, 2022

—@JohnFSnyder: In Florida, we care about our health care heroes and protected them from vaccine mandates. In California, they are trying to make doctors bow at the almighty altar of the never-wrong fact checkers or they will take their license.

—@Kylamb8: Seems some on the left have forgotten it was set up as the United States of America, not the United Federal Bureaucracy of America. This is not, nor has it ever been, a unitary form of government.

—@JoyForFL: On International Overdose Awareness Day, we remember those who we lost due to overdose and support family/friends who are dealing with the detrimental effects of overdose.

—@DanielStrauss4: It’s really weird that people complain about the historical accuracy of having Black people be knights and lords, but those same people are fine with … dragons existing in the same world …

—@RabalaisAdv: The #LSU-FSU game is officially a sellout. This from the Sugar Bowl, which is running the game, the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

