Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 8.3.22

— It is said in the world of law that if you have the facts on your side, you should pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither, pound the table. Barbara Sharief recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book … and it’s a whole lot of table banging.

— The Capitolist has been taking heat and publisher Brian Burgess has responded in about the worst way possible, shredding any chance he can right the ship. He has one last choice to make: allow the dumpster fire to continue or shut it down.

—@SamJMintz: (Donald) Trump endorsing “Eric” when there are two Erics in the race, and them both claiming the endorsement, is 1000% a Veep plot line

—@SenRickScott: I just visited Taiwan to meet with President @iingwen & @SpeakerPelosi is absolutely right to do the same. The threats just made by @AmbQinGang are unacceptable. Any escalation will be the fault of Communist China alone, but the U.S. will not ignore aggression.

—@SContorno: Fundraising email from FL Gov. (Ron) DeSantis, who has shattered records, has more than $120m on hand & recently received a $10m donation: “I wish I had better news. We just crossed the line for less than 100 days until the election and our fundraising numbers were not what we hoped.”

Ah, gotta love Arkansas @Walmart billionaires playing in Florida State House races. Let’s support and elect the better Democrat – @Gantt4Florida. pic.twitter.com/hvLDasNLI1 — Sen. Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) August 2, 2022

—@GenSanchezz: I’m so glad my former boss, Brian Burgess, is comfortable enough calling not only his own employees “clown reporters,” but the hundreds of other hard workers in Florida.

—@Fineout: OK, it’s a sports boom …. but that’s a boom…

