Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 8.22.22

Good Monday morning.

— Democrats may not be doomed in the Midterms. According to Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report, there has been a “vibe shift” — and maybe even real movement — toward Democrats. Joe Biden’s numbers are still weak, and the economic confidence is still down year-over-year, but both are starting to pull up from all-time lows.

— By the time you read this, the Primary Election will have about 36 hours left. How many people will have voted? At least 1.8 million — that’s the number of Florida voters who had already cast their ballots early as of Friday. Check out the full breakdown at WUSF.

— If you want some off-the-wall election predictions, head on over to The Capitolist, where every day is opposite day, apparently. Publisher Brian Burgess thinks Nikki Fried will defeat Charlie Crist by a point in the Democratic Primary for Governor … and that’s not the craziest prediction in this listicle.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Big crowd for DeSantis rally in Sarasota with local school board candidates. pic.twitter.com/114Ozvd1xw — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) August 21, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Grateful to have spent this Sunday morning with 93rd St Baptist Church’s Pastor Carl Johnson, @newbirthbcmiami’s Bishop Victor T. Curry, and members of their congregations. With hope and faith on our side, I know we will build a brighter future for Florida. pic.twitter.com/Bzemrt7egi — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 21, 2022

—@browardpolitics: @CharlieCrist and fiancee Chelsea Grimes at early voting site at African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale. It’s hot. But no electric fan.

—@tomaskenn: Ron DeSantis did not allow members of the Broward Democrats to attend his publicly funded press event touting his partisan election police. Broward County is the most Democratic county in Florida and DeSantis went there to intimidate Democrats from voting.

—@CharlieCrist: Today, we mourn the loss of Rev. Watson Haynes — a humble public servant, who fought every day for justice & equality in Pinellas County. He was a brother to me & will forever be remembered & missed. Please keep him, his loved ones, & the Pinellas Urban League in our prayers.

—@AGAshleyMoody: Sad to learn of the passing of Rev. Watson Haynes. Our office worked closely w/the reverend on several initiatives to help improve the lives of those living in Pinellas County. The Tampa Bay area is better because of his service. He will be greatly missed.

—@Kriseman: The beloved Rev. Watson L. Haynes II has now completed his work here on Earth. He meant so much to so many – and never stopped making our community better. Rest well, our friend. Thank you for everything.

—@Manny_A_Diaz: As a Cuban, I am disgusted by @jeanettenunezfl statement calling for members of our communities – including Cubans, Venezuelans and Haitians – to be bused away from their families in Florida, immigrants who came to the United States escaping dictatorial and communist regimes.

—@EunicOrtiz: The “feels like” temperature in Pinellas County is 109° right now. If you’re door-knocking for GOTV, please hydrate and stay cool! These temps are nothing to mess around with.

— @MarcACaputo: (Matt) Gaetz is expected to win his GOP Primary by double digits. The (Donald) Trump endorsement doesn’t therefore ensure his win as much as it helps with margin — and serves as a rebuke to those who say he didn’t have the former President’s support

—@DJMia00: Sure, it’s hot out there but a good GOTV effort increases the likelihood a voter will turn out by 7%. GOTV interventions are additive in their effectiveness — knock on a voter’s door a second time, turnout increases another 7%.

—@NLVWarren: I’ve been @DrNealDunnFL2’s constituent for 5+ years. What made him decide to send his first official text (with headshot) to me *now*? Could it be his first competitive election in a couple months??

Tweet, tweet:

Just voted! ✅ Would not be able to do this without my incredible better half, and #1 supporter, Demi! I’m fighting to put the residents and small businesses of Miami-Dade County FIRST! Make sure to vote for #110 this Tuesday. 🗳️🇺🇸#FlaPol #DadeFirst pic.twitter.com/VvQUHtYBqr — Kevin Marino Cabrera (@_KevinMarino) August 21, 2022

—@AGGancarski: Did not realize @davematthewsbnd was backing @NikkiFried but DMB will be playing at her event in WPB this evening.

—@WesWolfeFP: My best-performing tweet is a one-off about a local mullet competition participant. Such is life in North Florida.

—@AlissaJean: It’s that time of year folks. Ask your dating app matches who they voted for in the Primary. If they say “Primary?” don’t waste your time.

Tweet, tweet:

Whatever. If he’s truly a thrill seeker, he should try working in Florida politics for 26 years…as a Democrat… https://t.co/wSuVzO6AYu — Steve Schale 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@steveschale) August 21, 2022

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.