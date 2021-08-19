Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.19.21

If you start complaining about your job requiring vaccines, don’t be surprised if your co-workers don’t back you up.

According to a new poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University, two-thirds of Floridians support employers who set a “no jab, no job” workplace. Just 30% oppose, and the rest aren’t sure.

Likewise, FAU also found 66% of Floridians agree with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that students, teachers, and other school staff wear masks. Yes, colleges, too.

Schools are employers, after all — and in most counties, they’re among the largest.

The margins tightened when the “parental rights” argument was floated. A slim majority (51%) said they think, just as Gov. Ron DeSantis does, the mom and dad should be the ultimate arbiters on masking matters. Two-fifths think parental authority ends when their kids get on the bus, however. Another 9% said they weren’t sure who should decide.

Among the sample of 500 Floridians — 80% of whom said they were vaccinated or plan to be — were 131 parents of children between the ages of 12 and 18 and another 118 parents of children 6 to 11 years old.

Though a comparatively small sample, 76% of those with tweens and teens said their children either have or will get the vaccine. The other 24% said they do not plan to get their kids vaccinated. And 85% of parents with elementary school-aged kids said they would get their child vaccinated once the FDA gives the OK.

Notably, Floridians are also standing against the Governor on so-called “vaccine passports.” FAU found that majorities think they should be required to board planes (68%) and cruise ships 70% or enter stadiums (61%) and restaurants (53%).

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@NYTimes: Pope Francis is urging people around the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a new public service ad, calling it “an act of love.”

—@POTUS: We will not sit by as Governors try to block or intimidate educators protecting kids against COVID-19. This isn’t about politics. This is about keeping our kids safe and taking on this virus together.

—@elliotcwilliams: The sudden emergence of Deep Down Everyone Truly Is An Expert About Afghanistan Twitter is really making me miss the golden days of Armchair Epidemiologist Twitter

—@GeorgeTakei: Why are anti-vaxxers OK with experimental monoclonal antibody treatments but not OK with a proven, field-tested vaccine? Makes zero sense.

—@TarynFenske: This is not an either/or situation. There are people who are vaccinated and also testing positive. We have a successful, effective, and early treatment available through monoclonal antibodies. Treatment & prevention are not mutually exclusive.

—@IamSharpe: It’s been 128 days since @GovRonDeSantis tweeted about the vaccines.

New: Black and Hispanic people still have lower vaccination rates than White people, but the gap has closed significantly in recent weeks. We should continue to address the disparities, but also recognize and applaud the progress that’s been made.https://t.co/AjAFdF8Jkr pic.twitter.com/Z0mUV5pVa0 — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) August 18, 2021

—@MacStipanovich: Well, well, well. The rebellion spreads. Now DeSantis can suspend the school boards and superintendents of Dade, Broward, Hillsborough and Alachua. That would be something.

—@DuranForFlorida: Kudos to the leadership on display by the 7 @MDCPS board members who voted to ensure the safe and continued participation for in-school learning. Students having to quarantine aren’t in class. This decision was pro-student and pro-in-person learning.

—@USFHealth: USF Health continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in our community. We are shifting our resources to focus our teams on COVID care at our partner @TGHCares and in our outpatient clinics. Due to this, we may have selective clinic cancellations and rescheduling.

—@PGuzzoTimes: My kids casually speak about class quarantines and active shooter drills. This is their norm.

