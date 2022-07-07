Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.7.22

Good Thursday morning.

Florida has been importing a lot of Californians, but the tides have started to turn.

Relocation tech company moveBuddha parsed Google search data over the weekend and found a sharp uptick in the number of Floridians searching “homes in California” and “move to California.”

The company said that there are still more Florida-curious Californians than the inverse, but the gap has tightened significantly since the beginning of the year.

In January, 23 Sunshine State residents were Googling a move to the “Left Coast” for every 100 Californians researching a move to the so-called “Free State of Florida.” At the end of June, it was 43 Floridians for every 100 Californians.

The California-to-Texas pipeline is also experiencing a dip in water pressure, with the ratio increasing from 16 Texas émigrés to 42 per 100 Californians.

The data comes shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom released an ad attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis, and though the spot hasn’t been out long enough to register on the trendline moveBuddha says he may be on the right track.

“There are lots of reasons people move, but with the shift in remote work and post-pandemic changes, more people can elect to move to cities and states that match their policy beliefs than ever before. We may be seeing this happen in this scenario,” co-founder Ryan Carrigan said.

Shumaker Advisors is continuing to expand with the addition of Hillsborough County Division Director Jim Taylor.

“Shumaker Advisors is experiencing exciting growth, attracting some of the most successful leaders in public policy,” said Ron Christaldi, the Managing Partner of Shumaker Tampa and the President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “Jim’s ability to navigate politics and achieve positive results for the community will certainly be an asset to our clients.”

Taylor has more than 15 years of experience in county government. During his time with Hillsborough, he drafted and implemented the county’s legislative agendas and strongly advocated for its priorities, securing millions of dollars in funding for local projects. He previously served as a legislative aide to Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and Rep. Jamie Grant.

Executive Vice President and Principal Local Practice for Shumaker Advisors Sandy Murman added, “Jim is extremely well regarded in government relations and his experience further elevates the experience of our Shumaker Advisors team. It was a true pleasure working alongside him during his time with Hillsborough County, and I look forward to working side-by-side again.”

Taylor is the latest in a string of hires at Shumaker Advisors, which has rapidly grown its public affairs footprint in the Sunshine State and at its offices in D.C., Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@TheRecount: Dr. @PeterHotez on the BA5 sub-variant: “The numbers are going up precipitously … it’s the most highly transmissible one we’ve seen to date … now we’re up around something that’s close to measles, which is the most common transmissible infectious agent we know about.”

—@valdemings: Marco Rubio never ceases to surprise me with his outrageous proposals. Now he wants to force parents to choose between paid parental leave or their Social Security benefits.

Thank God there are criminal penalties for such obstruction of public roadways in Florida. Imagine ruining a guy’s life by ensuring he violates parole & is sent back to prison to try and prove a point on “climate change”. This stuff has gotten insanely out of control. https://t.co/RkVMDz2kJ1 — Christian Minor (@chris_minor10) July 6, 2022

—@Jason_Garcia: Bit of breaking news from a rural corner of Florida: Phosphate-mining giant Mosaic has told DeSoto County, where it wants to build a massive new mine, that it does not expect to seek approval until 2025. Mosaic had been expected to apply for a rezoning of its land in January.

—@MitchPerry18: Congressional District 14 candidate James Judge, running in the GOP Primary to face @KathyCastorFL in the fall, announces that he’ll be giving away AR-15s as part of a fundraiser “in defiance of House Democrat gun measures” #FlaPol

—@BeauBeaubien: Honored to have the opportunity to serve @ufalumni and the University with such an impressive group of leaders. Ready to get to work! #GoGators

