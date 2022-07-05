Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 7.5.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Tuesday morning.

Fineout is doing his newsletter. Rosica is doing his. So here we are. It’s an arms race.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@POTUS: The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country — it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal. Make no mistake; our best days still lie ahead.

—@POTUS: My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.

Tweet, tweet:

—@Permutations: What a strange feeling, to have woken up on July the 4th en route to having so much of our Independence ripped from us. For those fellow travelers feeling a bit empty today, it’s not just you ….

—@ChristinaPushaw: Oh, here we go. The City of Orlando apologizes if you were offended by their attack on 4th of July. This is what happens when you elect Democrats, you guys … they do not have the same view of America as we do.

—@PamKEithFL: Ya’ll truly don’t understand how annoyed (Ron) DeSantis is by the fact that (Gavin) Newsom is tall.

—@MichelleSalzmann: Please keep your dogs and children quiet in the mornings. Some of us have been up all night setting off fireworks. Thank you.

Tweet, tweet:

—@MarkKatches: Love the English mob drama Peaky Blinders. But realized around season 3 that I love it even more with the subtitles turned on.