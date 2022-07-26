Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.26.22

Good Tuesday morning.

We may not have scored an invitation to the Sunshine Summit, but Florida Politics is the most-read news outlet among state lawmakers for the third year running, according to a new survey of legislative aides.

Conducted by CATECOMM, the 2022 Florida Legislative Aide Survey found that 90% of Florida lawmakers read Florida Politics, Sunburn, or FlaPol texts daily, a 4-point increase over the 2021 survey and more than double what Florida Politics scored in the first Florida Legislative Aide Survey in 2013, when we were SaintPetersBlog.com.

Florida Politics holds a 22-point lead over local TV news, which placed second. The next most-read news source was POLITICO Florida, which 64% of legislative aides said their bosses read daily, followed by the online editions of local newspapers at 60% and print editions at 50%.

Forty-eight percent of lawmakers regularly viewed local Sunday shows, such as Political Connections and Facing South Florida. Further down the list were 24-hour news networks, led by Fox News at 38%, CNN at 36%, and MSNBC at 28%.

The Legislative Aide Survey also asked what social media platforms lawmakers use — and how they use them.

Twitter topped all other social media platforms in the survey, with 54% of aides saying it was “very important” to lawmakers and 28% saying it was “important.” The remaining 18% said lawmakers are either “neutral” or view the service as “not important.” Facebook ranked No. 2, with 48% saying it was “very important,” followed by Instagram at 18%, YouTube at 10%, and TikTok at 4%.

As far as receiving views from constituents, Facebook is king. Ninety percent said the service was either “very important” or “important” in getting their message out. Twitter scored 78% combined, with no other service crossing the 50% threshold.

According to staffers, three in 10 lawmakers maintain complete control over their social media accounts, with an additional 44% personally getting behind the keyboard or camera “sometimes” and 24% doing so “rarely.” Just 2% of Representatives and Senators never operate their social media accounts.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.