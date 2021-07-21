Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.21.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Wednesday morning.

The right person at the right time — After much deliberation, thought and watching the British drama Bridgerton, I’ve decided who will get my support for the next St. Petersburg Mayor: former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch.

It was not an easy choice since both Welch and City Council member Darden Rice have been close to my family for many years. And other candidates bring interesting ideas to the table. Nevertheless, I feel Welch is not just the best person for Mayor, he is also the best person for this moment in St. Pete history.

For context, please read my full explanation here.

___

Pittman Law Group’s government affairs team has expanded with the addition of Evan Steinberg, the firm announced Tuesday.

“We could not be more excited about Evan joining our Government Affairs practice and providing high-quality service to our clients,” founder and managing partner Sean Pittman said. “Evan has already hit the ground running and brings with him an incredible breadth of experience at every level of the government. He is a great asset, and we are proud to have him.”

Steinberg has been immersed in state and local politics for the past five years. His experience includes working as a Broward County Commission aide, which saw him work on international trade policy and help plan the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo.

He later served as a staffer in the office of then-Senate President Pro Tempore Anitere Flores and at the U.S. Department of Defense’s J5 Strategy, Policy, and Plans Directorate supporting the U.S. Colombia Action Plan. Most recently, he worked as a legislative aide at Greenberg Traurig.

“I am extremely excited to join the Pittman Law Group and work alongside this group of professionals who have been effectively serving clients for over 20 years,” Steinberg said. “I look forward to building on the incredible work that Sean and our team have done, and with our statewide expansion, I believe there is no better time to join this firm than right now.”

Steinberg, who grew up in Parkland, graduated from Florida State University in 2020 with a degree in social science. He served as FSU’s student body president and as a university trustee during the 2019-2020 academic year.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@POTUS: Thanks, @Buccaneers, for stopping by the White House today. Your team is the embodiment of a quintessential lesson about sports and about America itself. That no matter how much we get knocked down — we get up.

— @LeaderMcConnell: Get vaccinated! These shots need to get into arms as rapidly as possible, or else we’re gonna be back in a situation this fall like what we went through last year.

— @steveschale: We all need to have an oar in the water because we are all in this boat together. Appreciate (Mitch) McConnell speaking up … and in fairness, he’s been saying this for a while.

— @alaynatreene: The letter is out — Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan says “several vaccinated Congressional staff members and 1 Member of Congress have acquired infection in this circumstance”

—@Scottwongdc: Lots of masks back on in the Capitol today. Feels like a huge step back.

—@Eggerdc: If Fox decides to turn on a dime on this and suddenly go hard-core pro-vaccine, the number of literal lives saved will not be small

—@JennaEllisEsq: Why are multiple Fox hosts suddenly devoting entire segments today begging people to take the vaccine? You’d think the Murdochs just acquired Pfizer.

Tweet, tweet:

For their work for constituents during the pandemic, @FLSenate President @WiltonSimpson awarded $1,000 bonuses to our legislative aides. Recognizing the invaluable/nonstop contribution of our 911 operators, @ChiefMaggs38 donated her bonus for a coffee cart at @MiamiDadePD 911 HQ. pic.twitter.com/8zTUZRHXNC — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) July 20, 2021

—@PatriciaMazzei: Martha Baker, a registered nurse and president of Jackson’s union for doctors and nurses, told me that about 97% of physicians and 67% of nurses at the hospital have been vaccinated, but the numbers are much lower for other staff — especially techs providing care at local jails

—@PatriciaMazzei: Miami’s Jackson Health System, Florida’s largest public hospital, is raising its COVID-19 alert level to high and banning most visitors again because of the virus surge. Meanwhile, just 58% *of its staff* is vaccinated, a percentage the hospital’s CEO called “low.”

—@ChrisSpencerFL: I got my second Pfizer shot today. It was extraordinarily easy, in and out in 15 minutes. If you haven’t already been vaccinated I encourage you to get your shot, no excuses!