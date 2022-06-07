Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 6.7.22

By Peter Schorsch

Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo has dropped out of the Governor’s race and will instead run to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Taddeo confirmed the decision Monday, telling Florida Politics that recent mass shootings across the country prompted her to reevaluate her political priorities.

“After the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde and a conversation with my daughter about the realities our kids face daily, I knew what I needed to do,” she said.

Taddeo’s announcement comes after lengthy speculation that she would switch to a run at the U.S. House.

It also follows months of disappointing fundraising and polling for Taddeo, who entered the Governor’s race in October, long after Democratic front-runners Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried filed to run.

She’ll face Miami Commissioner Ken Russell and Angel Montalvo, who is running a 100% grassroots campaign, in the Democratic Primary.

Speaking about Taddeo’s potential CD 27 run last month, Russell said he had no intention of dropping out of the race but stressed a need for unity among Democrats.

“We need to support each other as a party, and we need to build a slate statewide that is effective in holding onto and winning back as many seats as possible,” he said.

First in Sunburn — Charlie Crist on a roll with another $1M+ fundraising month — The Crist campaign is announcing a May fundraising haul of over $1 million raised — for the third consecutive month — in the race to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis. The new haul brings the campaign to more than $10 million raised this cycle, with over $6.3 million cash on hand. “Now more than ever, Floridians are ready to put an end to the division and hurt Gov. DeSantis has brought to our communities,” Crist said. “We are building a hopeful and optimistic movement that will work tirelessly to bring Florida together and win this election for the people in November.”

Corcoran Partners announced Tuesday that it is adding Bethany Swonson McAlister to the team.

“We are excited and honored to have Bethany join the Corcoran Partners team. Her experiences have equipped her with the knowledge and ability to navigate countless areas of policy and bring people and entities together to form successful partnerships. Bethany’s expertise and character are second to none, and we know that she will play an integral role in serving the interests of our clients,” said Mike Corcoran, CEO and founding partner of Corcoran Partners.

McAlister brings more than a decade of experience in the private, nonprofit, and government sectors to the firm. She most recently worked as Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Education after serving the agency as Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Affairs Director and as the Executive Director for the Florida Education Foundation.

Former Education Secretary Richard Corcoran, who is McAlister’s former boss and the brother of Mike Corcoran, praised the hire.

“I appreciate Bethany and her time at the Florida Department of Education, her advocacy for important policy issues and her staunch support for ensuring that Florida’s education system continues to be the driving force that provides well-rounded citizens that give back to the State of Florida,” he said. “She is a fierce advocate and focused leader that has made it clear she will not stop working until all aspirations to empower families and create conditions that support improved community outcomes are reached.”

In addition to her work at DOE, McAlister has managed global hospitality accounts in the communication field and has developed an extensive network of leaders across the state. Among those offering their seal of approval on the new gig are Reps. Alex Rizo and Dana Trabulsy.

—@TheRickWilson: Squeal, Enrique (Tarrio). I suspect federal custody would not go well for you.

—@timkephart33: (Donald) Trump may have to make his 2024 plans known soon as DeSantis is likely to start eating into his fundraising at some point. The Florida Governor could likely knock off Trump in a head-to-head race, but neither will go down that road.

—@BenDiamondFL: You just have to ask yourself, what does the Governor have against St. Pete?

—@D_Russ: The #Rays are not tweeting about gun violence or having a Pride Night so that it’s easier for them to relocate. They’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do.

Tweet, tweet:

—@MDixon55:.@NikkiFried campaign calling @AnnaForFlorida, who has endorsed @CharlieCrist, “off-brand AOC” is not what I expected today. All primaries have an element of this, but Fried’s campaign has gotten really shape elbowed in recent weeks

—@MiamiAbel: I’m not sure what Nikki Fried’s CD expected or what the strategy is supposed to be going after one of the most respected reps in the Florida Democratic Party and calling her “off-brand AOC” Tell me you’re not from Florida without telling me you’re not from Florida

—@KeithEdwards: Earlier, I tweeted at @AnnaForFlorida in a way that was disrespectful. For that, I am sorry. It’s worrying to see her support a self-described pro-life Republican, but this wasn’t the way to do it. I’ve deleted the tweet. The focus should be on exposing Charlie and beating DeSantis.

—@Fineout: Hmm. So, at 9 a.m. tomorrow, @JimmyPatronis is holding a news conference in Tampa to highlight the “home hardening tax exemption.” At 11 a.m. — and at a location that is 2.7 miles away from where Patronis will be — @nfib_fl PAC will announce its endorsement in CFO race

—@JimmyMidyette: I’ll hate 90% of (Aaron) Bean’s votes in Congress, but at least I’ll know he’s a man of principle. His opponents for the GOP nomination are lesser men. They’re lesser people; jokes really. I would be embarrassed to have them represent me in Congress.