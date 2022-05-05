Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 5.5.22

By Peter Schorsch

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launched a new ad campaign Wednesday as she competes for the Democratic nomination to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

The ad, titled “Shoulders,” is running on social media platforms, and the campaign said it plans to put money behind it all week on digital and social channels.

The 30-second video was shot at yesterday’s “Freedom to Choose” rally in Miami and highlights the support of abortion rights in Florida following the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, removing the constitutional right to abortion.

Fried claims she is the most popular Democratic candidate for Governor and has the largest organic following. This rally was organized overnight following the draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“We are standing on the shoulders of the women who came before us. And we are fighting for the next generation of women to make sure they have access to affordable reproductive health care,” Fried says in the video.

“We are disgusted by this, but we are not speechless. We are angry, but we are more resolved today than we were yesterday. The way we keep democracy in this country is by showing up at the ballot box and voting all of these people out of office.”

The ad drops after recent polling showed Fried with a higher favorability rating than her chief rival for the Democratic nomination — Public Policy Polling found her with a plus-35 rating among Democratic voters compared to a plus-28 for U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Her campaign has used the measure to rebut other polls of the race that show Crist with a sizable lead in terms of whom voters say they will tick the box for at the polls.

“Internal poll shows Fried with strongest favorability among Democratic field” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — An internal poll shows Fried holds the strongest favorability rating among Democrats running for Governor. It also found her leading among those voters reached by text in a head-to-head matchup with Crist, though trailing him among voters reached by traditional landlines. The campaign commissioned Public Policy Polling, a high-rated Democratic pollster, to check on the sentiment of Florida Democratic voters. It found Fried as the most liked candidate in the field.

“In latest poll, Crist opens wide lead vs. Fried” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — More than half those Democrats surveyed would vote for Crist if the Primary were held today. More than 52% of those surveyed support Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat and former Republican Governor. Comparatively, about 19% prefer Fried, right now the only Democrat holding statewide office in Florida. State Sen. Annette Taddeo rings in with just over 5% support.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JamilSmith: When Roe was decided in 1973, a woman in the United States needed her husband’s permission to get a credit card. Marital rape was legal — as was sexual harassment. Pregnancy could get you fired. @winterjessica, on the past, present, and people (Samuel) Alito ignored.

—@GlennKesslerWP: One can never assume where a leak came from. Maybe it was a liberal. But a WSJ editorial last week suggested real concern Roberts was trying to peel off a vote for a compromise, overturning 5-4 opinion written by Alito. This leak makes compromise harder.

—@MattGaetz: How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?

—@mkraju: Joe Manchin, who opposes abortion rights, says he believes inflation — not Roe — will be the defining issue in the midterm election. “Inflation is the number one driving factor … I believe in my state right now it’s hurting everybody,” he told us. “Follow the money.”

—@ChrisMurphyCT: It isn’t popular to ban abortion or contraception. It isn’t popular to bully gay kids. It isn’t popular to ban books. It isn’t popular to attack Disney. Democrats shouldn’t be afraid to call out Republicans for their extreme, hard right turn. We can run on this and win.

—@ChristinaPushaw: Those who constantly lecture about how much they support “democracy” should be overjoyed at the prospect that abortion laws will be decided at the state level by representatives elected by voters, rather than by 7 men who were Supreme Court justices in 1973.

—@RealJacobPerry: Seeing @NikkiFried getting curb-stomped in the polls is a reminder that likability matters

—@PaulG: Cellphones are now so ubiquitous that someone waiting somewhere without looking down at a phone in their hand looks suspicious.