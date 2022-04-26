Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.26.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Tuesday morning.

Andy Gonzalez is the new Vice President of Public Policy for Florida Realtors, the statewide organization announced Monday.

Gonzalez has worked as a public policy representative at Florida Realtors for the past five years, representing member interests in the legislative and executive branches. He also assisted in overseeing strategy, financial management, candidate selection, and campaign activities for the Florida Realtors Political Action Committee.

In his new position, Gonzalez will oversee the government affairs efforts of the association. In addition to managing the public policy office, he will also manage Florida Realtors’ legislative initiatives and coordinate member involvement in all public policy-related matters.

“Andy is not only an exceptional leader, he’s also a phenomenal person. We knew we had something special with him right from the start, and it’s been incredible to watch him put his talents to work on behalf of our members,” Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant said. “Elevating him into the vice president role was an easy decision, and we are beyond excited to see what he can accomplish in the years ahead.”

Before working at Florida Realtors, Gonzalez was the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Director of Political Development and the League of Southeastern Credit Unions’ legislative and political affairs manager.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@WHCOS: An interesting observation, just FYI. President (Emmanuel) Macron appears to have secured a double-digit victory over (Marine) LePen, at a time when his approval rating is 36%. Hmmm …

—@JackShafer: Never text.

—@Fineout: Just a reminder: Many reporters across the country who do not work in DC will be working long and hard this week to try to bring accountability & transparency to many things affecting the lives of Americans. There aren’t 4 days of parties on their schedules

—@ElonMusk: I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means

—@TristanSnell: If Elon Musk really cares about freedom, he should spend his $46 billion helping Ukraine defeat (Vladimir) Putin and Russia, rather than buying Twitter.

—@NoLiesBTC: Elon Musk told the United Nations he would give them $6 billion to end world hunger if they showed him a detailed plan of how they would use the money. They called his bluff and gave him their plan — and then they never got the money. Now he’s buying Twitter for $45 billion.

—@ShaneGoldmacher: One way to think about this: Is every new tweet being written now creating more value for the richest man on earth?

—@JimmyFailla: Elon Musk is buying Twitter and everyone freaking out drives a Tesla. There’s never been a dumber time to be alive.

—@GovRonDeSantis: @elonmusk’s offer to buy Twitter is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement.

—@Paul_Renner: Freedom won a victory today. Thank you @elonmusk.

—@AdamBVary: Twitter can be bad now and also get much worse later. Both can be true!

—@RealJacobPerry: Gotta say that I didn’t expect @elonmusk to drop $46 bil just to get Donald Trump elected in 2024.

—@Pixelatedboat: To look on the bright side, there’s some incredible opportunities here for synergies with Elon’s other businesses. Imagine if your followers could steer your Tesla by voting in a Twitter poll

—@KatherineMiller: Can say I would rather own a baseball or basketball team than Twitter

Tweet, tweet: