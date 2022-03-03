Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 3.3.22

By Peter Schorsch

With the legislative budget process doing its annual dance toward resolution, lawmakers have a unique opportunity to save lives and tax dollars in a single positive move. Best of all for legislators, at a time when almost nothing can bridge the political divide, 89% of Florida voters support the idea, according to a recent survey.

The Mary Brogan Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program have been saving lives for over 20 years by providing early detection of these potentially fatal diseases. The five-year survival rate for breast cancers diagnosed early is 99%. However, during the pandemic, screenings have fallen by 87%.

The Mary Brogan Program has been incredibly effective at reaching women whose circumstances make them less likely to get screened, including low-income residents and minority communities. Still, the program can reach only 8% of eligible Floridians at its current funding level.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is pushing the Legislature to increase that funding to $3 million — a fairly small amount by legislative standards, but enough to meaningfully expand the program’s capacity to save lives.

An analysis of the Mary Brogan Program found that every dollar spent on breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic tests results in twice that in cost savings. Lawmakers are now being reminded that every cancer among low-income residents that’s detected and treated early means one less patient who avoids costly later-stage treatments, which are often paid for by taxpayers.

These benefits are not lost on Florida voters. A recent survey found that 89% of them — including more than 4 out of 5 Republicans — support expanding funding for a program that provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings to low-income women.

The program’s patients love it. The voters love it. We’ll find out whether the Legislature shares the feeling in the next week or so.

Americans for Prosperity-Florida announced Thursday that longtime deputy director is leaving the Sunshine State to run its Mississippi chapter.

Starla Brown has been a part of the AFP-FL team for over eight years, serving as its operations manager and grassroots director before being promoted to the No. 2 spot at the libertarian-conservative advocacy group three years ago.

The promotion sets up a homecoming for Brown, who hails from the Magnolia State. She is set to begin her new job after Florida’s Legislative Session ends.

“In each of her roles, Starla has served our organization and the people of Florida with tireless dedication,” AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said. “I’m confident she’ll lead the Mississippi chapter of AFP toward tremendous success, ultimately empowering residents across the state.”

In a news release announcing Brown’s departure, AFP-FL said she “has demonstrated her commitment to advancing policies aimed at breaking down barriers to individual success.”

Zander lauded Brown for her dedication to advancing AFP-FL’s priorities, especially during the numerous Legislative Sessions on the team.

AFP-FL has not yet selected a replacement for Brown and is encouraging persons “interested in advocating for long-term solutions to our state’s and country’s most pressing issues” to apply for the position online.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

