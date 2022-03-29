Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 3.29.22

By Peter Schorsch

A top of ‘burn welcome to the world — William Andrew Renner was born to Speaker-Designate Paul Renner and his wife, Adriana. William arrived at 8 lbs., 2 oz.; mom and dad are both well and “grateful to God for this new blessing,” Congratulations and all the best to the Renner family.

There’s a lot on the line in Jacksonville’s 2023 municipal elections, and political consultant Phil Perry hopes to tilt the odds in the Democrats’ favor.

Perry advised several Jacksonville-based political clients during the 2020 election cycle, along with the American Federation of Teachers, Guns Down America, NAACP, National Education Association, and Run for Something.

Now, he’s leaving his position as vice president of Woolf Strategy to launch his own firm.

On the Line Strategy will offer general political consulting and strategic communications digital strategy consulting. It debuts with clients that include Donna Deegan for Mayor, Florida Solar Energy Industries Association, Joshua Hicks for Jacksonville City Council, Newsroom Jacksonville, and Ryan Health.

“I believe we have a historic opportunity to restore competence, integrity, and compassion to Jacksonville’s city government by winning back the Mayor’s office and seats on the Jacksonville City Council. While the numbers are on our side, it’s going to take smart strategy and out-of-the-box thinking to achieve this goal. I founded On the Line Strategy to offer political, communications, and digital consulting to the candidates and organizations that are putting it all on the line for Jacksonville‘s future,” Perry said.

“The time is up on good ol’ boy candidates and consultants who will do and say anything to win elections and maintain power.”

Who wields the most political power in Tampa Bay? You’ll find out over the next few days.

Monday kicked off Florida Politics’ ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians, as ranked by a panel comprising a score of pollical consultants, lobbyists, business execs, and media personalities with in-depth knowledge of the region’s political landscape.

On Day One, Florida Politics unveiled No. 25 through No. 21 on the list and published a roundup of honorable mentions. Here’s a rundown of the first five names on the list.

Making the cut at No. 25 is Luis Viera. The Tampa City Council member may have slipped from No. 22 to No. 25, but politicians don’t three-peat in the rankings by accident — his successful push to get a Tenant’s Bill of Rights through City Council earned him his spot in 2022.

Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long came in at No. 24. The District 1 Democrat is the only member of the commission to make the grade this year, and she did so based on her advocacy for affordable housing, the environment, adequate transportation and her leadership on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

St. Petersburg state Rep. Ben Diamond landed at No. 23, an eight-rung slide from his 2021 ranking. The setback is mainly due to his decision to leave the state House, where he was set to become Democratic Leader, to run for Congress. If he wins that race, there’s no doubt he will rocket back up the list.

Tampa state Rep. Jackie Toledo, who is also hoping to make the jump to Congress, snagged the No. 22 spot. This year, her successful gambit to get the hourly rate motel ban to the Governor’s desk via an amendment showed she’s deserving of her reputation as a fierce advocate for anti-human trafficking legislation — and why she’s worthy of a spot on the 2022 list.

Day One wrapped with Sen. Ed Hooper holding firm at No. 21. With leadership positions on the Senate’s tourism policy and appropriations committees, Hooper has command over policy related to Florida’s often intertwined tourism and economic interests, which cannot be underestimated.

—@POTUS: Every student deserves to feel safe and welcome in the classroom. Our LGBTQI+ youth deserve to be affirmed and accepted just as they are. My administration will continue to fight for dignity and opportunity for every student and family — in Florida and around the country.

—@SpeakerPelosi: This cruel legislation is an affront to our Nation’s cherished values and sends a harmful message to our children. @GovRonDeSantis and Florida Republicans have chosen to needlessly bully, isolate and demean LGBTQ students.

—@GovRonDeSantis: Today, I signed HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education Act, into law. It ensures parents can send their kids to kindergarten without gender ideology being injected into instruction and they will be notified and have the right to decline health care services offered at schools.

—@CaseyDeSantisFL: As a mama of three little ones, thank you Dad for empowering parents, like me, and protecting Florida’s children, like ours. Classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity with kindergartners is wrong — especially without a parent’s knowledge nor consent.

—@ChrisSprowls: Proud to stand w/@GovRonDeSantis as he signed HB 1557 today for the overwhelming majority of parents who agree it’s their right to be involved in their children’s education and that radical gender ideology does not belong in our 5- and 6-year-old children’s classrooms.

—@ErinInTheMorn: There’s a good reason why the primary topic at the news conference for “Don’t Say Gay” is trans people. The bill is targeted at trans people. It makes affirming trans students, transitioning as a teacher, or acknowledging trans people exist illegal. It’s “Don’t Say Trans.”

—@AnnaforFlorida: The transphobia during this news conference is unhinged. Instead of bringing people together and solving problems, our Governor is dunking a group of people he clearly doesn’t think should even exist.

—@JamesUthmeier: If I had to choose between Florida and the immoral pits of Hollywood, I’d choose Florida every single time.

