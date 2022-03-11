Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.11.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Friday morning.

The largest budget in state history is now on members’ desks Thursday afternoon, kicking off the 72-hour cooling-off period before lawmakers can vote on it and bring the 2022 Legislative Session to a close.

The record-setting $112 billion spending plan includes $43 billion in general revenue — a full $8 billion more than the 2021-22 budget — that has flowed to the state amid a rebounding economy.

After the finished product was delivered, Senate leaders touted some highlights, including an across-the-board pay raise for state employees, more than $8,000 in per-pupil funding for schools, and sales tax holidays for diapers, disaster preparedness, school supplies and gas.

The 2022-23 budget also includes $37 billion in federal cash, $3.5 billion of which comes from pandemic relief funds.

The pandemic funds will cover major one-time projects. The list includes $358 million for land acquisition, $115 million for Capitol complex renovations, $100 million for water storage north of Lake Okeechobee, $64.4 million for schools and higher-ed construction projects, and $50 million for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Job Growth Grant Fund.

The gas tax holiday — one of the Governor’s priorities — is also contingent on the state receiving the federal fiscal recovery funds. Lawmakers set aside $200 million for it.

All told, the 2022-23 budget represents a bump of more than 10% from the $101.5 billion budget lawmakers approved for the current year. DeSantis shaved $1.5 billion of that plan with his veto pen.

Lawmakers budgeted $93.2 billion the year prior, and the so-called “Red Wedding” of vetoes cut it down to $91 billion — about 20% less than the 2022-23 budget that lawmakers are sending the Governor this year.

Though the clock hits zero Sunday afternoon, the Legislature is expected to vote on the budget and drop the hankie Monday.

—“Florida Legislature agrees to $112.1B budget with millions for UCF and Central Florida” via Skyler Swisher and Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel

House releases video on Chris Sprowls’ legacy — As House Speaker Sprowls’ term leading the chamber comes to a close, the House video team is looking back on his accomplishments. Some of Sprowls’ priorities getting attention include his push to create a grant program for local governments to address sea level rise and a feel-good initiative to get books into the hands of struggling readers. “We can change a kid’s destiny if we can just help them learn to read, so now we have the largest book delivery program in America and the state of Florida,” he says in the video. Workforce initiatives, efforts to curb foreign government research espionage, and parental rights legislation also shared the spotlight. Near the close, he credits his successes to his wife, Shannon. “She has been able to always keep me focused on the mission, whether I’m up here or whether I’m back home,” he said.

To watch the video, click on the image below:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Xtinehlee: Hard to write when the world keeps threatening to fall apart. Also, more important to write when the world keeps threatening to fall apart.

—@MarioDB: The FY22 spending package is a tremendous win for our nation’s defense & national security. Despite Democrats controlling the House, Senate, and WH, Republican Appropriators were also successful in defending ALL long-standing pro-life protections.

—@AGAshleyMoody: From the time he took office, @JoeBiden has been demolishing our nation’s energy independence. We pleaded and sued to convince @POTUS to think strategically about these consequences, but to no avail. Now, look at the price at the gas pumps.

—@AnnaForFlorida: Governor yells at Disney for making money in China while being silent on that government’s oppression (which is true), but Republican Party of Florida & almost every lawmaker accepts money from Disney … so you’re taking the $ you’re attacking. Real smooth.

—@JacksonOfFL: Rule #1 of #FlaPol “Don’t mess with the mouse.” This is a dangerous path our governor/dictator finds himself on.

—@JoeSaunders4FL: By my count, Ron DeSantis’ chief Twitter warrior @ChristinaPushaw has tweeted over 50 times in the last 24 hours about the #dontsaygaybill. Tell me you are in a crisis communication bunker without telling me you’re in crisis communication bunker.

—@MobileMort: It seems that @Disney has managed to unite Democrats and Republicans … around behind angry at them. Some may say a total public relations disaster for the company.

—@TinaPolsky: HB7, the anti-CRT/stop woke act is another dangerous bill meant to chill speech in both the classroom and the workplace. Bad for our students and bad for our businesses. We don’t need thought police but here we are.

Tweet, tweet:

—@MDixon55: Bills that are not maps can find their way to the Governor’s desk very quickly

Tweet, tweet: