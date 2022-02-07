Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 2.7.22

By Peter Schorsch

Susie Wiles is now co-chair of the global public strategy firm Mercury.

The veteran GOP strategist is best known for masterminding former President Donald Trump’s two electoral wins in the Sunshine State. She also managed now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s first gubernatorial campaign when he a virtual unknown in state politics.

She was also key in helping Ron DeSantis overcome deficits in polling and momentum in his successful 2018 campaign for Governor.

In addition to her campaign work, Wiles has lobbied on behalf of companies ranging from local businesses to multinational corporations at the state and federal levels.

“I am excited to join the bipartisan team of experts and established public strategists at Mercury,” Wiles said. “I look forward to working hard to provide successful outcomes on behalf of our world-class roster of clients in both Florida and D.C.”

In her new role, Wiles will serve as co-chair of the firm’s Florida and Washington offices. Wiles will also launch Public Strategy Advisors, a new company focused on electing Republicans nationwide.

“Susie is a veteran campaign strategist with an expert ability to put her finger on the pulse of any issue and effectively use her insight and perception to yield winning results,” said Ashley Walker, a partner at Mercury. “We are thrilled for Susie to join the Mercury family, as she will undoubtedly be an invaluable leader to those working alongside her at the firm and will elevate the work we deliver to our clients.”

Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney added, “Susie, and her ability to successfully navigate any political landscape, is an extraordinary addition to our team.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@AnnieGrayerCNN: Former Chief of Staff to Mike Pence, Marc Short, who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6: “from my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse.”

—@GovRonDeSantis: Floridians should not have their data used by Big Tech without providing affirmative consent, and I urge the Legislature to protect the data privacy of all Floridians.

—@JeanetteNunez: The same @gofundme that supported Antifa, BLM, and CHAZ/CHOP just shut down fundraisers for the Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandate. Florida stands with the Freedom Convoy.

—@MattRinaldiTX: What @gofundme is doing now, your bank will be doing in 5 years.

—@SatinRussell: My nephew insists on wearing his mask, no matter where he is — even when we assure him that the family is safe. He’s four and can hardly remember a time when he didn’t mask around people he doesn’t live with.

—@AnnaforFlorida: Not only is book banning just a dangerous practice, but there is so much irony among those who make fun of “cancel culture” as they try to cancel things

Tweet, tweet:

—@BSFarrington: I was this close to giving up Twitter, and a Republican legislator called me and said, “You may not know it, but your message of kindness makes a difference.” I decided then I wouldn’t be silenced by hate. I’ll keep speaking about love and kindness, even if it subjects me to hate.

—@MDixon55: People who will wait in those quarter-mile long @Starbucks lines that spill out into the street are wild, man.