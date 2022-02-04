Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 2.4.22

By Peter Schorsch

McNicholas & Associates will announce today that Fred Piccolo is joining the firm as vice president of Public Affairs.

Piccolo served as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Communications Director in 2020 and previously held the same role for former House Speakers Richard Corcoran and José Oliva.

He built a lengthy resume in campaign work before entering the public sector, having served as a travel aide to U.S. Senate candidate and former Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris and holding the Deputy Political Director job on Bill McCollum’s successful campaign for Attorney General.

After a two-year stint as former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross’ chief of staff, he transitioned back to the campaign world with a job working alongside his brother, Tom Piccolo, and Anthony Pedicini at political consulting firm Strategic Image Management.

“Fred is a great leader, and we are excited to have him join our industrious team,” said firm founder and president Tom McNicholas. “Our clients will be the beneficiaries of Fred’s intensity, intelligence, experience, and of course, his world-class wit.”

As vice president of Public Affairs, Piccolo will work in the Tallahassee office of McNicholas & Associates, a multistate firm that provides a full slate of public relations and communications services, including crisis communications, media buys, grassroots outreach, and social media management.

“In 25 years in the public affairs business, I’ve experienced remarkable success for those I served. I am excited to be able to use that wealth of experience to help the clients we serve today and those we will serve in the future,” Piccolo said. “I have worked with many great teams and for many great leaders. That is what attracted me to this opportunity — the quality of the team around me and the quality of the leader of the organization.”

“The Seminole Tribe as a political force remains unconquered” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Two gambling goliaths came into Florida intending to upend the state’s multibillion-dollar gaming industry. Only one obstacle stood in their way: the Seminole Tribe of Florida. And over eight months, the Tribe proved to be a force that no amount of money could conquer. This is the story of the two most expensive ballot initiative campaigns in U.S. history and how the Seminole Tribe, along with its cadre of political advisers, navigated unprecedented terrain to stop them in their tracks. By essentially stifling both efforts before they could get off the ground, the Tribe saved itself anywhere from $150 million to $250 million fighting the proposals on the ballot this fall. But an even more powerful message was delivered that will have a long-lasting effect for years to come: If you want to do business in Florida, you better check with the Seminole Tribe first.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Redistrict: NEW: for the first time, Dems have taken the lead on @CookPolitical‘s 2022 redistricting scorecard. After favorable developments in NY, AL, PA et al., they’re on track to net 2-3 seats from new maps vs. old ones.*

—@ChrisSprowls: Being a father is the most important title I’ll ever hold, & I’m proud to highlight a House PCB sponsored by @RepThadAltman that addresses the crisis of fatherlessness affecting our children’s development and well-being.

—@Fineout: Chief U.S. Judge Mark Walker — as testimony continues on Florida’s voting law: “I assume we can’t say critical race theory anymore in Florida. But we can say racial resentment. But I assume we will ban that as well.”

—@LesleyAbravanel: Max is working overtime as these shady Florida Republicans attempt to dismantle democracy in between, distracting us with disgraceful disinformation, refusals to condemn #NazisInFlorida, and let’s not forget, the guvnuh’s Yelp tour of greasy spoons & Buc-ee’s from here to Mesa, AZ.

Tweet, tweet:

—@NateMonroeTU: There isn’t a lot of armchair psychology necessary here: We have a decadelong record demonstrating bad character judgment, lack of transparency and aloofness toward paying customers. That is, right now, Shad Khan‘s legacy in Jacksonville.

