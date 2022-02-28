Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.28.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Monday morning.

Happiest of birthday wishes, Michelle Todd Schorsch, the woman who changed my life 11 years ago after a toast on a pirate ship.

I’ve written so much about her this past year because, as many of you know, she endured a horribly frightening health scare that came close to taking her away from us. Those 31 days she spent in the hospital was the longest of our lives.

But we’re not sad today, although I was crying Saturday evening again during a dinner for her birthday. It was just her, Ella Joyce, Stephane Smith, and me, and we couldn’t stop saying how lucky we were to be together.

We are just so grateful we are together, with Michelle actually still recovering.

I’ve extolled Michelle’s many, many wonderful qualities before, and I will continue to do so. Right now, what I want to express is she is my everything. I may not have realized just how much I love her until this past year. So, we’ll make her birthday special. And we are looking forward to many birthdays to come.

___

She said yes — This weekend, longtime Democratic operative Greg Goddard popped the question to Veronica Pizzorni of LSN Partners.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Vonderleyen: First, we are shutting down the E.U. airspace for Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the E.U. Including the private jets of oligarchs. Second, we will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the E.U. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify (Vladimir) Putin’s war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe. Third, we will target the other aggressor in this war, (Alexander) Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners.

—@MarcoRubio: It’s a mistake to view #Putin threats are just posturing. If they find themselves losing in a conventional war, #Russia military doctrine calls for escalation to force negotiations by using non-strategic short-range missiles, artillery shells & land mines with nuclear warheads.

—@PaulSonne: For those on this platform giddy about the plummet of the ruble, a word of caution: the severity of this will create forces beyond everyone’s control. It could get very scary and not have the outcome you suspect.

—@WesleyHuntTX: We’re dumping Russian vodka but buying Russian oil.

