Insurance is one of the hottest topics in Florida.

The Legislature next week is set to hold its second Special Session on property insurance this year, and tort reform groups are already gearing up for another assault on auto glass AOBs in the 2023 Legislative Session.

Before that, the Florida Chamber of Commerce is set to hold its annual Insurance Summit.

The event, as always, will draw in business leaders, public sector officials and subject matter experts for a series of panels and talks on all aspects of the sprawling industry.

The 2022 Insurance Summit kicks off Tuesday with an introduction from Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson followed by a discussion between state Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and top-tier insurance lobbyist Tim Meenan.

Other big names on the agenda include Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway, who will take part in a panel titled “A Million Reasons Why: An Update from Citizens Property Insurance” alongside other Citizens officials.

Later in the day, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will give attendees a “view from the plaza.” Other segments will cover reinsurance, Florida’s “litigation tsunami” and resiliency.

A full agenda is available on the Florida Chamber’s website.

Ashon Nesbitt will step in as CEO of the state’s top housing nonprofit at the start of the new year.

Nesbitt will take over the Florida Housing Coalition from retiring longtime President and CEO Jaimie Ross beginning Jan. 1. Nesbitt currently serves as the organization’s chief programs officer and technical adviser.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the Coalition’s next chapter, and I look forward to working with our talented Board and staff as we further build successful strategies and champion housing affordability best practices,” Nesbitt said in a statement Monday.

The new CEO will take over at a time when rising home prices and an influx of new residents in post-pandemic Florida has worsened the affordable housing crunch across the Sunshine State.

“There is no doubt, we are in a housing affordability crisis in Florida,” Nesbitt said. “We need to work together closely with our statewide members and our Partners for Better Housing to implement strategies which will strengthen Florida’s affordable housing production and preservation.”

The Florida Housing Coalition Board unanimously chose Nesbitt after interviewing six candidates from a pool of 300 applicants after Ross, in June, announced her plan to retire.

“Speaking on behalf of our entire board, I could not be more pleased that Ashon will be the new head of the Coalition,” said Suzanne Cabrera, Chair of the Coalition Board. “His extensive experience in housing financing and development, his vision and professionalism and his championship of all our major initiatives make him the best choice.”

—@MarcACaputo: GOP turnout worry in Georgia: Republican data gurus estimate (Raphael) Warnock leads by 9% points in total early votes So they think (Herschel) Walker will need to win 20% of the Election Day vote, provided turnout is 1 million Tues Note; these are their estimates & what they think*

—@SteveSchale: I have a hard time believing that roasted peanuts have a 21+ edge on boiled peanuts in GA. This saddens me.

We visited our fire fighter friends over the weekend to say thanks for their service. Mamie had a chance to test out her skills and had a blast in the process! pic.twitter.com/t1muQ29QQm — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) December 5, 2022

—@LeonardKL: (Ron) DeSantis does a good deal of press conferences all over the state where press can ask questions on any topic. They’re also streamed live. Not every Gov. does this. It’s one of the main ways he generates national headlines.

—@AGGancarski: Hey Jax leaders — don’t smile and laugh before the press conference talking about too much murder in the streets.

—@Fineout: well maybe forget political news today … just keep looking at the transfer portal updates …

—@AndreAgassi: Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest… Thank you, Nick

We’ve completed our return powered flyby burn and are heading home! pic.twitter.com/awelzovlRP — Orion Spacecraft (@NASA_Orion) December 5, 2022

'Avatar 2' premieres — 10; Military Bowl with UCF Knights against Duke — 22; Cheez-It Bowl with FSU against Oklahoma — 23; final Broadway performance of 'The Music Man' with Hugh Jackman — 26; last day to ride Splash Mountain before remodeling — 47; The James Madison Institute's Annual Dinner — 50; Bruce Springsteen launches 2023 tour in Tampa — 57; city of Tampa Municipal Election early voting begins — 83; Tampa Municipal Election — 91; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 91; 2023 Session Sine Die — 150; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 598.

