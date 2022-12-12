Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.12.22

Good Monday morning.

INFLUENCE Magazine’s recognition of the rising stars of the governmental affairs sector will be unveiled in the January issue.

Right now, we are taking nominations for those who belong on this prestigious list. We are looking for bright shiny faces from the lobbying, fundraising and public affairs arena. This will be a tight list of about 25 individuals, so make your nominations count.

Email them to Peter@FloridaPolitics.com.

___

Lauren’s Kids wins regional Emmy — Lauren’s Kids received a 2022 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award for its Safer, Smarter Kids Second Grade — Safety Superheroes curriculum. The award came in the competition’s Informational/Instructional category. “Students who receive child sexual abuse prevention lessons in the classroom are 3.5 times more likely to report their abuse, compared to those students who have not received training,” said Lauren’s Kids Founder and CEO Lauren Book, the Senate Democratic Leader. “This is why Safer, Smarter Kids was created — so that every parent, caregiver, teacher, and student is armed with the tools they need to stop abuse in its tracks.”

___

Spotted — Congressman Byron Donalds huddling with a team of advisers this past weekend in Ft. Myers to talk about his political future including a potential run for statewide office. Among those present were Erika Donalds, Larry Wilcoxon, Mark Harris, James Blair, and Brad Herold.

___

‘I am that dream’: Jose Juarez enters race for Joe Harding’s seat — Juarez is filing for HD 24, in what should become a Special Election after Harding’s resignation last week. The 40-year-old business owner — who emigrated at age 5 from Cuba to Ocala — is a lifelong registered Republican and conservative. “The American Dream is alive and well — I am that dream,” he said in a statement. “And we must elect leaders who know how to protect and preserve that dream.” In 2003, Juarez founded Victory Solutions, a direct marketing company, which now operates nationwide, and Barbacuban LLC, a specialty sauce company, in early 2016. Before that, Juarez had over two decades of business management experience including time as vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Special Projects for StarCraft Automotive and vice president of Mark III Industries.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ElonMusk: Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene

—@RexChapman: So, if we pay Elon $11 a month, we’re funding the QAnon/MAGA Jan. 6 extreme right. No thanks.

—@DavidOAtkins: This all ends with Musk de-platforming liberal accounts as “revenge,” Twitter going bankrupt, GOP clowns demanding jail time for @jack, the GOP losing badly in 2024, Tesla cratering as better EV competition comes on, followed by massive SBF-style legal consequences for Elon.

—@MarcACaputo: Looks as if (Ron) DeSantis might be limiting his identification with legislation that could raise home insurance rates for millions of Floridians — and that opponents may define as a giveaway to the insurance industry, but we have a few days to see how it shakes out

Tweet, tweet:

.@GovRonDeSantis and I had a great time tonight at The Match. We are beyond grateful for their support of the Florida Disaster Fund as we continue to supplement efforts to help Floridians rebuild and recover. pic.twitter.com/qeBUf3pOTH — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) December 11, 2022

—@TomBrady: Awesome night under the lights for #TheMatch. Excited for the next installment where you guys come run 1v1s in full pads

—@HKane: Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts, and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport.

—@RepDarrenSoto: Congratulations on a successful mission, @NASA! This mission proved our commitment to going back to the moon and the incredible capabilities of @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion. The first step is always the hardest and @NASAArtemis just took it!

— DAYS UNTIL —

'Avatar 2' premieres — 4; Military Bowl with UCF Knights against Duke — 16; Cheez-It Bowl with FSU against Oklahoma — 17; final Broadway performance of 'The Music Man' with Hugh Jackman — 20; last day to ride Splash Mountain before remodeling — 41; The James Madison Institute's Annual Dinner — 44; 2023 FAC Access 67 Broadband Summit — Florida Association of Counties begins — 45; city of Tampa Municipal Election early voting begins — 77; DeSantis' 'The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival' released — 78; Tampa Municipal Election — 84; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 85; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 89; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies '23 conference begins — 137; 2023 Session Sine Die — 144;

