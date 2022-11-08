Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.8.22

Good Tuesday morning.

Take a moment to look at The County Election by George Bingham.

George Caleb Bingham painted a series of canvasses celebrating elections in newly created states along the western frontier.

Here, gathered around the polling place is a crowd of characters, including the happy drunk whose vote has been bought with liquor and the downcast loyalist whose candidate has lost and who bows his head with more than a hangover. The sole African American, excluded from the voting process, stands at the left edge of the canvas serving hard cider. Women are notably absent from the scene.

Election Night parties are a rite of passage for candidates, whether seasoned political veterans or running for the first time.

Some will celebrate victory. Others will bid farewell to a hard-fought, but ultimately unsuccessful effort, looking to supporters for solace in defeat.

From breweries and swank restaurants to hotels and event space, candidates across Florida will gather tonight to watch results come in, thank supporters, and raise a glass to the end of the 2022 Midterm campaign.

Florida Politics compiled its traditional list of Election Night parties, drawing from invitations, publicly available social media posts, and a shoutout to campaigns asking for their deets. Not all are hosting public celebrations, and some chose not to make their whereabouts public.

Find a list of available information on Election Night parties for candidates statewide here, and for those in the Tampa Bay area here.

Energy and utility expert Kaley Slattery is joining The Southern Group’s Orlando team.

Slattery, a Central Florida native, brings with her extensive experience in campaigns and government administration including in the areas of health and human services policy, environmental and energy regulation as well as infrastructure sustainability and resiliency.

“Kaley possesses that rare set of skills that allows her to lobby seamlessly between the local and state levels of government,” said Paul Bradshaw, founder and Chair of The Southern Group. “She grew up in the Orlando area steeped in local politics, and she quickly rose to fill one of the most important lobbying positions in state government in Tallahassee as the head of legislative affairs for the Public Service Commission. Her rapid rise is a testament to her skills as an advocate, and our clients and our lobbying team are lucky to have her in our Orlando office.”

Before joining The Southern Group, Slattery worked as the legislative director at the PSC, where she oversaw the state’s regulatory authority over investor-owned utility companies, managed the legislative agenda, and coordinated the Commission’s appropriations requests before the Legislature and Cabinet.

She was instrumental in improving communication and collaboration between state and federal regulators, with specific success in realigning the PSC’s statutory jurisdiction over the federal Lifeline program.

“The Southern Group has made a significant hire by adding Ms. Kaley Slattery to their team,” said Rep. David Smith, a Winter Springs Republican. “Her ability to understand complex issues impacting public policy decisions combined with a deep knowledge of Florida’s government operations will make her an immediate asset to her clients.”

— When to expect voting results: Each state’s polls close at different times, and time zone differences mean ballots on the East Coast are tallied far before those on the West Coast. Kentucky and Indiana are expected to report some of the first results Tuesday, according to The Washington Post. The Associated Press created a state-by-state rundown of expectations, based on vote count procedures and historic precedent. Florida, they note, “counts votes faster than most states,” and in 2020 about 90% of all votes had been counted by 9 p.m. Eastern time. That’s largely due to the popularity of vote-by-mail in the Sunshine State.

— Sabato’s Crystal Ball is predicting that Democrats are going to lose not only the U.S. House but the U.S. Senate as well. The final prediction is that Republicans will gain 24 seats in the lower chamber for a 237-198 split, and one seat in the Senate for a 51-49 GOP majority — the new Republican Senators would be Herschel Walker in Georgia and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. To top it off, Republicans are expected to gain a governorship, bringing their advantage to 29-21.

— Congressional race outcomes in 4 scenarios: Will Democrats hold on to the Senate and defend their majority in the House? Will Republicans deliver a rout on Election Day? Maybe something in between? Anything is possible, notes New York Times Chief Political Analyst Nate Cohn. He lists four possible scenarios after Tuesday’s election: Republicans dominate by successfully winning control of the Senate and winning big gains in the House; feels like a win for Democrats by keeping control of the Senate and performing competitively in House races; A Republican landslide; or a Democratic surprise. The last scenario would be a surprise for a reason — Republicans have momentum according to polls and historic trends in Midterm Elections. But the rundown shows it’s not over. Read more here.

— ‘I voted’ sticker goes dark: Sporting the iconic “I voted” sticker is a rite of passage each election meant to showcase your commitment to civic duty and, for some, encourage others to do the same. Ulster County, New York added a different option to the array of typical red, white and blue stickers this year with what Bloomberg describes as a “demon spider-crab,” a creature with bright blue legs and a zombie-like, multicolored head. The design was the product of a local teenager who was a finalist in the county’s voting sticker design contest. But the viral sticker design is indicative of a broader trend, the enduring appeal of voting stickers since as far back as perhaps the 1950s. As Bloomberg notes, there is no evidence to suggest the stickers increase turnout to a significant degree, but in the age of social media, they do provide a visual medium for which to encourage the practice and, with creative designs like the creepy sticker in New York, perhaps it couldn’t hurt. Read more here.

—@ElonMusk: To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties; therefore, I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic.

—@KevinCate: If only @elonmusk cared about @Tesla service as much as he does shitposting on here. Best cars in the world, worst customer service. $tsla

Tweet, tweet:

Thank you @WiltonSimpson for taking a few minutes to visit with the @ACYPL delegates from North Macedonia who are here to observe the election.

#acyplElections pic.twitter.com/6zMp39WksY — Steve Schale 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@steveschale) November 7, 2022

—@MaggieNYT: A striking thing about the anger from some R quarters about (Donald) Trump calling (Ron) DeSantis, who released an ad describing himself as created by God as a fighter, “DeSanctimonious”: some of those same folks were fairly quiet when Trump’s supporters were chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” … but “DeSanctimonious” was seen as a bridge too far

Tweet, tweet:

I’m at the Trump rally in Dayton, and not a single “DeSanctimonious” souvenir for MAGA nation. Yet. pic.twitter.com/pKlgWfP3Bx — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) November 7, 2022

—@alissajean: FL utilities have officially spent nearly $17 MIL on FL campaigns for ’22 cycle. In a late surge, Duke passed NextEra in total contribs. ’18 total was just over $13 MIL. This cash is to secure political influence, & it doesn’t include $$ shuffled around via llcs, charities, etc

Tweet, tweet:

“Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.” — Benjamin Franklin https://t.co/5UsIQswvHZ — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) November 7, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

🌀 Subtropical Storm #Nicole is forecast to transition into a tropical storm within the next 24 to 36 hours before strengthening into a hurricane. Watches posted for Florida. pic.twitter.com/JvV46XTdmf — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) November 7, 2022

—@jacobogles: A tropical storm approaching on Election Day seems just perfect this year.

Tweet, tweet:

My first time in Tampa airport since this guy became a thing Equal parts terrifying and inspiring pic.twitter.com/FJKFvZYFvY — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) November 7, 2022

