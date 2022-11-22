Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.22.22 — Happy Thanksgiving!

Good Tuesday morning.

First and foremost — Let me wish each reader a very happy Thanksgiving. All of us who work to produce Sunburn are enormously grateful for your readership.

If ever a year could make a difference, it was this year. I think back to last year, with Michelle still healing from her health ordeal and I am so incredibly grateful for her recovery. I look back at pictures of myself at Thanksgiving and I am grateful for the inspiration, opportunity, and strength required to embark on a journey to better health.

Of course, Michelle’s recovery and my better health led us to what we are both most grateful for: the strong probability that we are adding more time to our lives which we will be able to spend with Ella Joyce.

Programming note — Sunburn will be off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to celebrate the holiday with our families. We’ll see you bright and early next Monday.

Here are some other Thanksgiving items on my radar:

— Canned or fresh? How each state prefers their cranberry sauce: Floridians are four times more likely to buy canned cranberry sauce than to make their own from fresh cranberries, according to Instacart data compiled by Axios. The Sunshine State is one of about half in the nation to prefer canned sauce to fresh. Most of the Southeastern U.S. prefers canned, along with most of the Northeastern U.S., Arizona, Nevada and Alaska. Mississippi is the state with the most canned cranberry lovers — More than 22% used the canned Thanksgiving fixin. Nearly 71% of Iowans, conversely, prefer fresh-made cranberry sauce and states where fresh is preferred to so more extensively than in states with a canned preference, with most surpassing 21% who make their own cranberry sauce or relish.

— Wet vs. dry brine, the great debate: Wet brining a turkey involves submerging the bird in a bath of water, salt and aromatics, such as bay leaves and garlic, and refrigerating for 4-6 hours. The result is juicier, more tender meat. But drawbacks include a possible mess — without proper caution, the water can spill all over — and the added moisture is mostly just water, meaning the meat’s natural flavor can be dulled. A dry brine includes salting the outside of the turkey. The process draws the turkey’s natural juices to the surface, mixes with the salt, and then reabsorbs the juices back into the meat, thus brining it in its own juices. Dry brine fans argue the method allows for a juicier bird, without the flavor loss, and avoids the possible mess associated with wet brine. Still, others argue neither are necessary, and a non-brined turkey allows the natural flavors to shine. But brining gives the amateur cook a buffer if they leave the turkey in the oven a touch too long. Read more about the pros and cons in this Washington Post explainer from last year.

— Spice up your Thanksgiving spread: People call it turkey day for a reason — Thanksgiving menus tend to have a lot of repetition, from the main protein to staples like mashed potatoes and stuffing. But The New York Times notes there are ways to liven up the table for a crunchier, brighter, fresher spread. The piece includes five suggestions, including adding a sweet and sour profile, a bit of crunch with fresh veggies, getting herbaceous with a bright turkey salsa verde drizzle, adding spice with things like a cilantro-date chutney, and adding some crunch with a fried shallot topping. The additions can transform even the most ordinary Thanksgiving menu from blah to wow, and most can be offered as optional add-ons while still adding a burst of color and excitement to the table without bombarding the Thanksgiving purist with flavors they don’t think belong.

— Do your relish tray like a pro: If you’re like any number of Thanksgiving hosts running behind to meet that dinner deadline, a good relish tray can save the day, satiating hungry guests while you get those last-minute details into the main course (and make sure they’re hot). But why throw some veggies, crackers, cheese and olives onto a plate willy-nilly when you can get some easy tips from five-star chefs, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal? Try combining both marinated and raw fermented elements, recommends Santa Monica chef Matthew Schaler. That can be as simple as a briny pickle. Amped up deviled eggs highlight upper Midwest chef Shaina Robbins Papach and husband Joe Papach’s Harvey House relish tray, including a trout roe topping. The duo also prepares a whipped ranch mousse in lieu of supermarket dressing. New York chef Nate Adler suggests mixing and matching, including turmeric-pickled cauliflower, pickled onions, fried cumin-pickled beets, and a smoked whitefish salad.

— Wine pair like a boss: We’re all a little rusty from last year’s lonely COVID-19 Thanksgiving, and let’s face it, sometimes family dynamics call for booze. So, make sure your adult beverage offerings play up the menu while still making sure wine choices are versatile. The New York Times has plenty of tips for choosing the best crowd-pleasers, as well as some pitfalls to avoid. Don’t, the piece notes, go for overly tannic wines. That means avoiding young reds that still need to age. Too many tannins aren’t overtly bad, but they can have a fatiguing effect. Also, avoid oaky flavor profiles. As popular as oaky wines are, they can clash with many Thanksgiving foods. Also, avoid high-alcohol wines (nothing gets your crazy uncle even more vocal at the dinner table than a solid buzz) and transgressive wines that might confuse non-connoisseur guests. Do choose lively wines, those with a lot of names — such as “fresh,” “lithe,” and “energetic” — to describe them.

— Turkey Day gridiron: The six teams playing on Thanksgiving (Bills, Lions, Patriots, Vikings, Giants and Cowboys) went 4-2 on Sunday, with Vikings and Giants losses. Here’s the slate so you can start planning your escape from the dining room: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (12:30); New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:30), and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (8:20).

— Green tops Christmas party dress trends: Green is the most popular Christmas party dress color this year, according to an analysis by fashion designed Karen Millen that found it was the most searched color in 13 states. Classic red comes in second, with 10 states searching for that color most frequently. Gold is the most searched color in seven states. Florida is among states going green this holiday season, joining Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Floridians specifically favor emerald.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 8; ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney+ — 8; 2022 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 13; Georgia U.S. Senate runoff — 14; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 14; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 24; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 40; College Football Playoff National Championship — 48; The James Madison Institute’s Annual Dinner — 64; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 71; Super Bowl LVII — 82; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 87; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 88; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 105; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 122; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 142; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 157; 2023 Session Sine Die — 164; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 164; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 192; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 241; ‘‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 248; Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 346; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 493; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 549; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 612; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 612; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 654; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 717; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 815; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 892. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,081.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.22.22 — Happy Thanksgiving! appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..