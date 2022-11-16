Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.16.22

Good Wednesday morning.

Karis Lockhart is joining The Southern Group after an extensive career in state and local campaigns. She brings with her expertise in policy and appropriations on issues ranging from economic growth and development to infrastructure, sustainability, resiliency and disaster response.

“Karis literally grew up in the political process and those early experiences have positioned her for untold success in Florida’s political arena,” Southern Group founder and Chair Paul Bradshaw said. “The depth of her contacts and the sophistication of her political strategies translate to wins, whether she’s on the campaign trail or in the halls of the Capitol. I’m confident our Southern clients are going to benefit from her addition to our advocacy team.”

Lockhart previously served as the Deputy Director of legislative and cabinet affairs for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), where she brought various agency priority issues to successful conclusions. There, she helped secure funding and establish policies supporting the state’s workforce, and successfully championed the state’s rural economic development grants programs. Other successes include the implementation of the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program and the establishment of the Florida Office of Broadband.

Lockhart’s campaign experience includes work for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2018 campaign where she cultivated relationships throughout Florida’s political landscape, including with city, county and regional contacts in Central Florida, where she is from.

