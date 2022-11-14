Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.14.22

Good Monday morning.

Dan McFaul has been named the managing partner of Ballard Partners’ Washington, D.C. office.

“Dan’s extraordinary reputation in D.C. makes him the ideal choice to lead our firm in Washington and continue our growth in the coming years,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s founder and president. “Our firm and its clients will be well-served by Dan’s vast experience in government affairs and on Capitol Hill.”

McFaul has been a partner in the firm’s Washington office since 2017. He has been involved with more than 30 federal, state, and local campaigns in the last two decades, including races for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Governor and President.

He served as campaign manager to former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough in 1996 and 2000. In 1998, he worked as a Senior Field Analyst for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and consulted on eight congressional campaigns in the Southeast and Ohio River Valley.

McFaul also served on Scarborough’s staff from 1997-2001, rising to the position of Legislative Director. He became the Chief of Staff and Communications Director for former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller on Oct. 16, 2001, when Miller was sworn into office. Before Miller’s election, McFaul was Miller’s campaign manager during the 2001 special election cycle.

McFaul was a member of the Presidential Transition Team for then-President-elect Donald Trump. In this capacity, he worked on the Appointments Team responsible for recruiting and vetting potential appointees to the incoming Administration, specifically for the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Armed Services and the Intelligence community.

“I want to thank Brian for this opportunity. It has been an honor to work with him and the exceptionally talented professionals at Ballard Partners. I am humbled by this new responsibility,” McFaul said.

Charlie Crist’s campaign is tying up loose ends and zeroing out its accounts.

Crist and his fiancée, Chelsea Grimes, have decided to donate the money left over in Crist’s campaign account to a group of 20 organizations working on issues ranging from reproductive rights to health care to gun reform.

A spokesperson for his campaign said Crist “was proud to work with them during his campaign and he believes they are on the frontlines of the fight for true freedom and democracy in Florida.”

Florida campaign finance laws require candidates to dispose of any leftover campaign funds within 90 days after an election. Candidates may either provide prorated refunds to contributors, donate the funds to charity, or transfer them to an affiliated party committee or political party.

The list of organizations the Crist campaign will support:

—Planned Parenthood Action Fund Florida

—Ruth’s List Florida

—Equality Florida

—Florida Immigrant Coalition

—Florida Insulin 4 All

—Florida State Conference NAACP

—Ban Assault Weapons NOW (BAWN)

—Florida Rising

—Coalition of Immokalee Workers

—Mothers Fighting for Justice

—Florida Freedom to Read Project

—Equal Ground Florida

—Florida Black Girls

—People Power for Florida

—Women’s March Florida

—Guatemalan Mayan Center

—Floridians for Reproductive Freedom

—Senate Victory Fund

—House Victory Fund

—Municipal Victory Fund

One other thought:

— Explaining the different directions state went in the Midterms: Historically, the party in power in Washington gets pummeled in Midterms, but that didn’t happen this year. Republicans, the party out of favor, cleaned up in states like Florida and New York, but Democrats over-performed in others, such as Michigan and Pennsylvania. New York Times Chief Political Analyst Nate Cohn explains the phenomenon in his newsletter, The Tilt: Democracy and abortion, issues Democrats ran on that were driven by actions not within their own party, but from the party out of power. The abortion issue explains Democrats’ failures in New York, where those concerned about abortion were less likely to put that top-of-mind in a blue state where protections will likely remain. In other states, Democrats were able to “defy political gravity” in places “where Mr. Trump tried to overturn the last Presidential Election.” Read more here.

—@MrBenWexler: Joe Biden beat Trump, got vaccines into tens of millions of arms, helped Ukraine beat back (Vladimir) Putin, invested billions in green energy, got us back to full employment, cut the deficit, and just pulled off a huge Midterm upset. Not a bad two years

—@DavidJollyFL: Biden needs to act like a straight-up boss coming out of this. Voters didn’t vote for bipartisanship. They voted for Dems.

Another US election, another “Land doesn’t vote, people do” style map showing the election results. pic.twitter.com/XmMTSUKJof — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) November 11, 2022

—@SenSchumer: Your Senate Democratic Majority!

—@MarcoRubio: The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed. First, we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida

—@JonCooperTweets: The top two Democratic-run states (CA and NY) used independent or court-drawn maps, while the top GOP-run states (FL and TX) used partisan maps gerrymandered by the GOP. Plus, Ohio used a GOP map ruled unconstitutional. If it wasn’t for this, Democrats would hold the House easily.

What an atmosphere. Thank you Germany 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hPZFZjxu3e — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 13, 2022

