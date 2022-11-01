Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.1.22

Good Tuesday morning. We hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween.

Spotted at the Governor’s Mansion Friday night for the Halloween Celebration, Esther Byrd and Secretary Cord Byrd, Secretary Dane Eagle, Secretary Shevaun Harris, Reps. Joe Harding, Randy Maggard, John Snyder, Bob Asztalos, Brendan Blais, Jordan and Ben Gibson, Taylor Hatch, Alyssa Howk, Stephanie Kopelousos, Alberto Garcia Marrero, Tara and Trey Price, Ashley and Scott Ross, Gina and Chris Spencer, Ray Treadwell, Marnie Villanueva, Lindsey and Skylar Zander.

___

After a raucous election cycle, it’s time for the endgame. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Val Demings are planning after-parties.

For one, it’ll be a victory bash; for the other, it’ll be the venue for a short speech and a couple of drinks to drown their sorrows.

So, where will they be?

Rubio will watch the results come in from his hometown of Miami at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, found at 5101 Blue Lagoon Drive. The doors open for guests at 6:30 p.m.

Demings is holding her election night watch party in Orlando, with the address reserved only for guests who RSVP. Doors open at 6 p.m.

A week out from Election Day it looks like Rubio will have a cheerier party. He has consistently led in the polls with Demings coming close at points but struggling with low name ID. Recent polls have seen the incumbent Republican up double digits over Demings.

Election prognosticators are likewise high on Rubio. Sabato’s Crystal Ball has listed Florida’s U.S. Senate race as “Likely Republican” all cycle, The Cook Political Report recently shifted the race from “Lean Republican” to “Likely Republican,” and FiveThirtyEight’s model shows Rubio is “clearly favored” to win re-election.

___

The Florida Bar has relaunched its voter education initiative, The Vote’s in Your Court, for 2022.

The program informs voters about merit retention elections and judges’ crucial role in the state’s justice system. The initiative features The Guide for Florida Voters, a nonpartisan resource to aid voters in understanding judges and judicial elections.

“Many Floridians don’t understand how our merit retention system works,” said Florida Bar President Gary Lesser. “This is an incredibly important part of our democracy and ensuring that everyday Floridians have a say in our judicial system is incredibly important. This is why civic education and creating resources is so important to us — there is a great deal of power in our voters’ hands, so it’s important to be well-informed on these issues.”

In Florida, county and circuit judges are elected directly by the voters in nonpartisan, head-to-head elections. However, state appeals court judges and Supreme Court justices appear on the ballot for merit retention, with voters asked whether individual judges should keep their seats for another term. If not retained, the Governor would appoint their replacement.

The Florida Bar has posted additional voter resources ahead of the General Election, including posting judicial candidate voluntary self-disclosure statements and merit retention biographies.

___

With reapportionment, many voters have found themselves living in a new House, Senate or Congressional district. Adding to the confusion, recent updates to voting laws have changed the procedures for mail-in and early voting.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and other social media networks, aims to prep voters for the Midterm Election with reliable information ahead of Election Day.

The company’s Voting Information Center (VIC) features authoritative local information, including posts from verified local election authorities, with announcements and changes to the voting process as well as information regarding early voting, Election Day voting, and military or overseas voting.

VIC also includes contact information for election offices and links for users to check their voter registration or register to vote, although in Florida the deadline has passed for new registrants to take part in the 2022 election.

Users can find the information by navigating to the VIC page, and they can also choose to receive notifications for any election announcements.

___

Google is bringing on Taylor Ferguson as its new government affairs and public policy manager for the Southeast region.

In his new role, Ferguson will monitor and influence policy important to Google, build relationships with elected officials, develop strategies to communicate Google’s policy positions with elected officials, and work to strengthen the company’s local community engagement.

Ferguson most recently worked as the senior director for Florida government & regulatory affairs for Parallel, one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated, multistate cannabis companies in the world with a footprint in Florida, Texas, Massachusetts and Nevada.

He previously held a number of legislative staff positions, building up more than a decade of experience in the Florida government.

His past roles include serving as a senior legislative aide to former Rep. Jake Raburn and holding the same position under former Sen. Rob Bradley during his term as Senate Budget Chief, which required him to function as the liaison between the Senator’s office, the appropriations suite, and citizens inquiring about appropriations projects.

In the 2018 election cycle, Ferguson served as campaign manager to Sen. Ed Hooper in the 2018 election cycle, when the Clearwater Republican won a battleground race to return to the Legislature.

“Taylor is the best person to pioneer this new role at Google. His extensive knowledge from years spent working within the Legislature and as a top adviser on several campaigns, coupled with his political savvy, make him a strong asset to Google as they engage with leading policymakers in Florida and across the Southeast,” Hooper said.

Earlier in his career, Ferguson worked as the communications coordinator for the Foundation for Excellence in Education. He is a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University, where he earned a degree in political communications.

