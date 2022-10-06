Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.6.22

Good Thursday morning.

Capital City Consulting is bringing on Miguel Abad as a local and state government affairs director.

Abad comes to CCC from Abad & Associates, where he served as a managing partner and provided state and Miami-Dade government affairs and lobbying services, including work on policy issues as well as appropriations and government procurement.

“Miguel is a seasoned public affairs operative,” said CCC Miami managing partner Brian May. “He learned the government affairs game from the inside and understands the public-facing dynamics of our business very well. Miguel is able to build relationships and absorb complex subject matter quickly. Both of those qualities make him very effective at navigating the government affairs process, whether it be local or at the state level. He is going to serve our clients well and be an excellent addition to our team.”

“Miguel is the consummate professional. His positive approach to problem-solving and his willingness to lead on difficult issues sets him apart,” said former Senator and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia. “In my time working with him, Miguel was always someone I could rely upon to get things done. Those qualities will make him an invaluable asset at Capital City Consulting.”

In addition to his experience in the Legislature and in Miami, Abad has firsthand knowledge of the Medicaid and Medicare managed care industry, completing his practicum with the Florida Association of Health Plans. At FAHC, he focused on policy to enhance health care access.

At CCC Miami, he will work alongside Tim Gomez and Felipe Angulo, both of whom previously worked for the Miami-Dade County Commission and in the Mayor’s office.

Abad comes to CCC about three months after the firm announced a major expansion into the South Florida market. The firm, one of the top lobbying shops at the state level, merged with Prodigy Public Affairs of Miami which rebranded as Capital City Consulting Miami.

___

Former Director of the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau’s Office of Industry and State Outreach Susan Evans and former Executive Director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Brig. Gen. Bentley Nettles are joining GrayRobinson’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice.

The industry veterans each bring more than three decades of experience working in the alcohol beverage regulatory sector with a keen understanding of state and federal alcohol beverage policy and rule-making standards.

“Both Sue and Gen. Nettles have an impressive background and extensive relationships and are highly regarded in this esoteric area of law. Sue’s regulatory experience and industry relationships combined with Gen. Nettles’ deep experience in the mechanics, logistics, and policy objectives that define the regulator-industry member relationship will be immensely valuable to our clients,” said GrayRobinson Regulated Products Section Chair Richard Blau.

Evans will work as an alcohol beverage consultant in GrayRobinson’s Washington D.C. office, where she will use her experience working with federal agencies to provide the firm’s clients with valuable insight on matters such as federal alcohol labeling, licensing, trade practice and other regulatory compliance responsibilities.

Nettles joins GrayRobinson as an alcohol beverage consultant in the Key West office. He will work with clients on matters involving retail, hospitality, state alcohol labeling, licensing, trade practice and other regulatory compliance responsibilities, with a special focus on Texas regulation and compliance.

___

Here are a few other items on my radar:

— According to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, more than three out of four voters nationwide believe violent crime is a major problem. The results indicate it will be a key issue motivating voters in the Midterms, possibly to the benefit of the many GOP candidates who have been running ads blaming crime on Democrats.

— If the Midterm Elections seem like a major battle for Democrats to hold on to the U.S. Senate, what does that make 2024? Burgess Everett of POLITICO has a one-word answer: “Brutal.” The favorable map this year has kept Democrats’ hopes alive despite headwinds facing the party, but in 2024 there will be 23 Democratic seats on the ballot and only 10 Republican ones.

— Young women voters are fired up over abortion rights, and new polling shows the bloc is more concerned about abortion rights than they are inflation, crime or immigration — and it’s not even close. As Anne Flaherty writes for ABC News, if their sentiments drive them to the polls, it could very well swing key elections.

— Women over 50 are also eager to vote, according to a fresh AARP poll where 94% of respondents said they are dead set on turning out. The catch? Half of them don’t know who they will support in November. The uncertainty is especially pronounced among women who are Hispanic (77%) and Asian American and Pacific Islander (68%).

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

President Biden and Florida Governor DeSantis pic.twitter.com/igXigXXS3Y — CSPAN (@cspan) October 5, 2022

—@SeungMinKim: (Joe) Biden on rebuilding Florida: “You can’t go back to what it was before. You got to build back better.”

—@MaxNordau: “Just saw the first ‘Biden praising (Ron) DeSantis‘ handling of the hurricane proves that DeSantis is a RINO’ take.”

Tweet, tweet:

—@ChefJoseAndres: Welcome to Florida today @POTUS we can report that @WCKitchen has been on the ground reaching the hard-hit communities by car, boat and helicopter from the first hours after #HurricaneIan with more than 30 good trucks, kitchens in Tampa and Fort Myers etc.! #ChefsForFlorida

—@JeremyRedfern: @KevinGuthrieFL just announced that all water treatment plants in Lee County are again pushing water. Ahead of schedule. Reminder: @GovRonDeSantis told Director Guthrie that he isn’t allowed to sleep until water and power are restored.

—@DWUhlfelderLaw: “Ron DeSantis is saying his opponents are politicizing the hurricane while he’s now calling the State’s Hurricane Relief Fund established in 2004 the Casey DeSantis Disaster Fund.”

Tweet, tweet:

💔: It’s one of the most heartbreaking images I have seen as a child sleeps on the floor, as there is nowhere else. This is aftermath of Ian. Many asking where is the help? This family is being told by landlord to get out today, but nowhere to go?

#HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/W0XCOjgYW3 — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) October 5, 2022

—@DaveTrotter101: This AM, @CharlieCrist still isn’t taking the fight to RDS on anything! While I have very strong ethical questions about her and her campaign, I think @NikkiFried would have tried to make this a fight. I’m almost wondering if the Dems picked the wrong candidate.

—@DecisionDeskHQ: DDHQ 2022 Forecast Update: (1 of 4) In today’s model release, three U.S. Senate races change ratings. PA moves from Toss Up to lean D, GA from Lean D to Likely D, and OH from Lean R to Toss Up.

Tweet, tweet:

In case you thought things couldn’t get any weirder, I got a birthday card from Corey Simon. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P7PBy4GxfV — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) October 5, 2022

—@Timodc: ‘We need to get that old bat Mitch McConnell out’ — biggest applause line for Kari Lake today. She is now introducing the guy she wants to replace Mitch, @tedcruz.”

—@ashleevance: “It’s surprising to me that @elonmusk doesn’t flex his unique ability to have a rocket hover over someone’s house more during negotiations”

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.6.22 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..