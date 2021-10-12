Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 10.12.21

By Peter Schorsch

Alan Suskey and Suskey Consulting are now part of the Shumaker Advisors Florida.

Suskey Consulting is one of the top lobbying firms in the Tampa Bay area and represents a diverse set of clients ranging from major corporations such as AT&T to local governments such as the City of Gulfport.

The merger, announced Tuesday, will see Alan Suskey become Shumaker Advisors’ managing principal of state affairs and lead its Tallahassee practice. Suskey Consulting lobbyists RJ Myers and Donovan Brown are making the jump to Shumaker Advisors as well.

“When you see what Alan, Donovan and RJ have built with Suskey consulting, and the growth and results they have delivered — you can’t help but admire them,” Shumaker Advisors Florida President and CEO Ron Christaldi said. “By joining together, we will significantly expand our presence in Tallahassee and continue to grow key relationships we have already established.”

An eighth-generation Floridian, Suskey has built an advocacy career representing world-renowned research institutes, technology companies, small businesses, and other clients at the local, state, and federal levels.

“The opportunity to work with Ron and the team of professionals at Shumaker was an opportunity I couldn’t pass,” Suskey said. “Combining our teams, resources, and talents will enable us to deliver even more positive results for our clients while working with a group of individuals I admire and respect.”

The merger follows a string of major hires at Shumaker Advisors, which already boasts an impressive team that includes Christaldi, former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, Amy Maguire, Mike Hamby, Joel Freedman, Melanie Griffin, former Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward, Andrew Mayts and JD White.

Veteran public affairs and government relations professional Sharon Smoley is launching her own firm next month.

The new venture, Central Florida Public Affairs, officially opens for businesses Nov. 1.

“This has been a long-term goal of mine. My passion lies in finding that perfect spot where business objectives and community priorities align. It’s not about pushing an agenda,” Smoley said.

“It is about creating a path forward. There is so much opportunity in Central Florida. I realized the time was right to pursue my goal of helping companies connect with the right people to achieve their business objectives.”

Smoley has more than two decades of experience in government affairs and has a thorough understanding of Central Florida’s economic drivers and rich history.

“For the past 20 years, Sharon Smoley has led game-changing initiatives for Orlando,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “From her time at Walt Disney World, where she was critical in negotiating the world-class sports and entertainment venues we have today, to most recently, she has helped create micro-mobility options for our residents. These initiatives have truly made the City of Orlando a better place.”

Smoley is currently the vice president of Advocacy & Public Policy for the Orlando Economic Partnership and will continue working with the organization as a consultant focusing on policy initiatives at the state and local levels.

“Sharon has served as a knowledgeable, strategic, and dedicated leader for the Partnership over the past four years. Her ability to navigate politics on the local, state and federal level has led to policy successes that make our region a better place to do business,” Partnership CEO Tim Guiliani said.

One Eighty Consulting on Tuesday announced it had expanded its team with the addition of Beth Labasky and Kevin Brown.

“Team 180 is Florida’s top IT and Health and Human Services government consulting firm and I’m proud to say we just keep getting stronger by growing our team in smart, strategic ways,” said One Eighty Consulting President Victoria Vangalis Zepp. “Both Beth Labasky and Kevin Brown bring unique experiences and expertise that add depth to our ability to achieve innovative client solutions resulting in greater success for Florida citizens and our economy.”

Labasky joins the team as a Senior Policy Consultant in One Eighty’s Tallahassee office. She brings more than four decades of consulting experience from the local to international levels. She has worked with elected officials, government agencies, Congress and state legislatures, including serving as legislative staff for the Florida Senate Committee on Health and Rehabilitative Services.

“Team 180 has an unmatched reputation for delivering great strategy and results,” Labasky said. “I’m excited to join this extraordinary team and leverage my diverse government experience for the client partners we serve.”

Brown joins the firm as a Business Development Associate in Pensacola, where he will use his in-depth knowledge of state government to further policy efforts such as a bipartisan fix of FCC child welfare and addressing national broadband access opportunities for Florida.

He has worked in Florida government and politics for more than 10 years, most recently serving as Chief of Staff to Sen. Doug Broxson. Brown has also served on the Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

