Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 1.31.22

Shumaker Advisors announced Monday that former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is joining the firm as Managing Principal of its U.S. Cities Practice.

At Shumaker, Kriseman will focus on economic development and urban planning, while working with clients locally and nationally. Kriseman will also join the Shumaker law firm as of counsel in the Public Policy and Government Affairs service line.

“We are honored to have Rick join Shumaker Advisors. His vision to achieve economic growth while focusing on sustainability and purpose inspires us all,” Shumaker Advisors president and CEO Ron Christaldi said. “It is a compliment to our team that Rick believes in our ability to make a true impact, and we are excited for more success ahead.”

Kriseman served as St. Pete Mayor from 2014 to 2022.

“Tampa Bay has incredible potential. With our top leaders and greatest minds working together, the region’s future is brighter than ever,” Kriseman said. “I am honored to join the prestigious team at Shumaker Advisors and to work with their clients who are committed to ensuring that our communities become better places for all.”

The announcement comes a few weeks after Shumaker Advisors announced that former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn had joined the firm to work on economic development opportunities and urban development strategies across the state.

Franco Ripple is leaving Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s office to serve as vice president at Direct Impact, a Washington-based public affairs firm and part of the international BCW Group.

Ripple served in several roles at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services since Fried’s inauguration, including as Director of Communications and Director of Strategic Initiatives. He also consulted on her successful 2018 campaign.

At the department, Ripple oversaw a communications shop that built Fried’s profile with frequent local TV hits, national cable appearances, and strong earned media, as well as rollouts of major initiatives.

Ripple’s entry into public affairs and politics came 20 years ago as a White House Intern in the (George W.) Bush administration in 2002, followed by bipartisan Capitol Hill internships. Part of every campaign cycle since 2004, he has served on gubernatorial, congressional, state legislative, and presidential campaigns, most recently as North Florida Director for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign.

He also spent five years at the CATECOMM public relations firm, consulting on advocacy communications, earned and paid media, digital campaigns, and public engagement for corporate, association, governmental and nonprofit clients.

Ripple will continue to be based in Tallahassee.

For your radar — Matt Isbell posted late last night 3,500 words on redistricting, specifically what may happen to Florida’s 5th Congressional District. Be sure to give it a read by clicking here.

—@ChrisSpencerFL: If the Biden infrastructure bill is such a big deal for you, then why do you know so little about it that you think this CDBG-MIT funding was in it? It was actually appropriated after Hurricane Irma.

—@RepValDemings: Yesterday, neo-nazis rallied in Orlando. But America beat their disturbing ideology before, and we’ll do it again. As a police commander, I saw similar rallies, and I also saw that for every nazi, there were a hundred Floridians there to stand up for what’s right

—@VoteRandyFine: This is crap. @GovRonDeSantis has stood with the Jewish people more than any Gov in America. I hate these ppl more than anyone. If I saw it live, I’d need bail. But these idiots can’t even spell Brandon right. So let’s put the anger where it belongs — at these people.

