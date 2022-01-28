Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 1.28.22

By Peter Schorsch

Newspaper industry veteran Skip Foster has launched a new venture.

Hammerhead Communications, a name inspired by the eye-catching headlines found above the front-page fold of a newspaper, is a public relations and crisis communications show that will integrate other pursuits, such as lobbying and advocacy.

As the former publisher for the Tallahassee Democrat, Foster’s connections to media outlets throughout the state will provide his clients with a unique advantage, allowing him to best shape messages in a way that benefits his clients and helps achieve their ultimate goals.

“It’s been three decades since I first got my start in this industry, and I’ve learned a lot along the way about how to best leverage an organization’s message to the media,” Foster said. “My team is ready to help anyone facing challenges with communicating to external and internal audiences, and we look forward to providing targeted help and fresh ideas to those looking for a unique communications strategy.”

At the Democrat, Foster presided over a newsroom that won an array of awards for statewide and national coverage. He also led the paper’s digital marketing team to Top-5 performance in all of Gannett for digital ad growth and earned Gannett’s annual company-wide leadership award in 2017.

Foster has also chaired the board of the United Way of the Big Bend, won multiple awards for his United Way service in Shelby, North Carolina, and served on the boards of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Press Association and the First Amendment Foundation, among others.

Hammerhead is already serving clients in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. The firm will be announcing new hires in the coming days and is located at 106 E. Jefferson St. overlooking the Capitol building.

