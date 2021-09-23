Sun, Then Showers And Storms For Florida; Watching the Tropics

Thursday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday will bring good sun to start and plenty of showers and some storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and the low 90s well inland.

Saturday will see sun alternating with showers and a few storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies in the morning and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with some passing showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the wave in the eastern Atlantic, which is now Tropical Depression 18. It’s too early to forecast its exact track, but conditions are conducive for strengthening.

Tropical Depression Peter is weakening in the central Atlantic, but it is bringing heavy rain to portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola. To the east, Tropical Depression Rose remains disorganized and weak. It’s expected to dissipate in the next few days, far from land. And the remnants of Odette have a medium chance of redeveloping into a depression.