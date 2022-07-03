Sun, Storms And Fireworks Monday

The 4th of July features a sunny morning along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Some showers and storms will be around in the afternoon and early evening, but most should be gone by the time fireworks shows are ready to start. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms as tropical moisture moves in. Look for increasing storm chances as the day progresses. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of tropical moisture, lots of showers and storms, and some sun at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will start with a sunny morning and end with some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. Tropical moisture lingers a bit along the Gulf coast, so look for a mix of sun, clouds, and storms. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

With Bonnie in the eastern Pacific and the wave in the Caribbean not expected to develop, the tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.